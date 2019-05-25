I served as a poll watcher during early voting in the city election at Bellmead City Hall. Saturday, April 25, proved a disturbing revelation about the direction of our democracy and the disintegrating sanctity of the American polling place.
At about 3 p.m., incumbent City Councilman Travis Gibson, an African American who was challenged for his seat, brought an elderly woman to the polling place. He parked his vehicle at the end of the parking lot in front of City Hall. He helped the voter to the door, then went back to his car to wait while she cast her ballot. He did not talk to any voters or hand out campaign literature. He simply waited so he could take her back home.
At this point, the other poll watcher told the election judge that Mr. Gibson needed to be “100 yards” from the polling place. (No, the correct distance by state law is 100 feet.) The poll watcher started hollering and falsely accusing the alternate election judge of changing votes at a computer set up nearby. The poll watcher said the judge had “no right” to be at this computer.
She then threatened the judge with legal action because she was “changing votes.” She also claimed all the judges and I were for Mr. Gibson. Fact is, the judges and the two election workers either do not live in Bellmead or live in a different precinct; they had no dog in this particular race. The only one who had an interest was me. I was Mr. Gibson’s poll watcher.
After this poll watcher accused the alternate election judge of vote-tampering and threatened legal action, the two got into a verbal altercation. The poll watcher shouted, “I won’t let you do that to my candidate. That black trash, Travis Gibson, is not going to get re-elected.”
Polling place decorum devolved from there. At some point, the presiding judge finally exercised the right given by state law to election judges; Bellmead police were summoned, the poll watcher was removed. It’s also a matter of record that the presiding judge called police on Thursday, April 23, and had the poll watcher removed because of disruptive behavior. I was a poll watcher two other days and observed the other poll watcher telling judges and the other two election workers what they could and could not do. My observation: The women were simply doing their jobs.
I was horrified to hear the poll watcher shout out a racial slur against Mr. Gibson. Such behavior is unconscionable and unacceptable. And when she was informed she was upsetting the elderly voter dropped off by Mr. Gibson, she shouted: “I don’t care who I upset!” Well.
All this might be more than enough for election workers and voters to stomach except that Texas Senate Bill 9, had it passed intact in the Texas Legislature this session, would have actually expanded the rights of partisan poll watchers to record ballot-counting where voting is underway, guaranteeing electoral histrionics and disruption well beyond those chronicled here. Parts of this bad state legislation may yet survive as amendments to other bills and become law.
All candidates should be careful about whom they select as poll watchers. The language and actions of poll watchers say plenty about the candidates who selected and dispatched them. In this case, the poll watcher’s misbehavior did nothing to recommend her candidate, Ioan Faur, as being fit for leadership or civility. Mr. Gibson was overwhelmingly re-elected, then tapped by a majority of the Bellmead City Council to be mayor — and with the white outgoing mayor nominating Gibson for the top job.