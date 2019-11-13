The return of ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Waco this Saturday morning provides a wonderful opportunity for both Baylor University and our community to shine on a national stage.
As I anticipate the opportunity presented to us this weekend, I recall the message found in Matthew 5:16 – “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works, and give glory to your Father in heaven.” For three hours on Saturday, from 8 to 11 a.m., the good works of Baylor and Waco will be on full display before a national television audience during the live broadcast of the popular pregame show, which will be set up outside McLane Stadium along the banks of the Brazos River.
The arrival of “College GameDay” on our campus — and the national ABC broadcast Saturday night of the football matchup between our undefeated, 11th ranked Baylor Bears and the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners — is as much an occasion to celebrate Waco as it is to celebrate Baylor. As our hometown, Waco is both the setting and a key source of our strength as a growing Christian research university. Bonded together as a community and an institution of higher education, we all have been pulling in the same direction for many years, beautifully exemplified by the joint partnership to construct McLane Stadium that we will display before the entire nation.
As Baylor’s president, I share the eagerness of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to showcase Baylor as an institution that provides a transformational education in a safe and supportive environment for our students and to proudly proclaim our quest for national recognition as a Research 1/Tier 1 university.
As a proud Wacoan, I am excited for the opportunity to shine a light on Waco and the dynamic growth occurring on both sides of the Brazos River and beyond, from the artisans and entrepreneurs reshaping historic Elm Avenue to new businesses up and down Austin Avenue and, of course, the remarkable impact Baylor alums Chip and Joanna Gaines have had in creating the Silo District.
Through ESPN’s presence on our campus, we will be able to welcome fans and newcomers to Baylor through the front door of Baylor Athletics. Even better, we will be able to take them inside our great university and city to show off everything we have to offer and to highlight what makes Baylor and Waco such great places to study, discover, live and work. Millions will see how our commitment to excellence can be found both on and off the football field and how Wacoans and the extended Baylor Family have rallied around the university’s distinct mission.
I encourage you to join the First Gent, Brad, and me and other green-and-gold-clad Baylor supporters at McLane Stadium to fill out the crowd as part of the “College GameDay” set. Let’s shine a light on the warmth and diversity of the faces belonging to the Waco and Baylor community and the friendliness to be found in the heart of Texas. I look forward to seeing you at 8 a.m. Saturday.
