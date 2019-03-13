Not worthy of respect
I’m confused by Jerry Willett’s March 9 letter, “But about Obama!” He seems to blame others for Mr. Trump’s bad behavior. He states if anyone had written a commentary about Barack Obama like the one that Trib columnists David Gallagher and David Schleicher wrote about Mr. Trump, the Trib would not have published it. The thing is, nobody would have had to write such a column because Mr. Obama’s administration didn’t provoke the controversies and accusations the current administration has.
In two years of Trump’s administration, 47 staffers and administrators have either resigned or were terminated. That’s a first in American history.
Mr. Obama could speak an intelligent sentence and pronounce words correctly. Obama did not have to pepper his statements with the words “very, very” or “what a great guy.” The current president has difficulty with both. No other president in my lifetime — and I have lived through 13 presidents — has bragged about how big his inaugural crowd was or has called dictators and oligarchs buddies. No president except Trump has said he had love letters from the dictator of North Korea.
Obama’s administration was not mired in allegations of corruption; Obama didn’t sanction the longest governmental shutdown because he didn’t get his way; Obama didn’t crow about how big his brain was or that he had the best vocabulary ever. There have been so many lies and boasts from Trump, nobody can remember them all.
Mr. Willett asserts that Trump has accomplished more in two years than Obama did in eight. I sure would be interested in seeing those stats. Sorry, Mr. Willet, that ’ol dog won’t hunt.
Possibly if Trump did the job he was elected to do the way it should be done rather than tweeting like a fifth grader or throwing tantrums like a 3-year-old, news outlets would have no need to criticize him or report his outrageous behavior.
He, not the Democrats, not the mainstream Republicans, not the liberals, calls attention to himself. I don’t remember George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush or Barack Obama being accused of sexual misconduct. As a Christian, even you, Mr. Willett should object to that behavior.
Trump has sided with neo-Nazis and white supremacists; told a convention of police officers it was OK to knock an arrestee’s head against the car-door jam; and made fun of children who survived a mass school shooting. If he doesn’t like someone, he calls them a derogatory name. He has bashed U.S. intelligence agencies, saying he believed an oligarch over them. How disgraceful to the men and women who have made it their life’s work to protect this country.
I have always respected the office of the president of the United States, whether I voted for him or not, but those days are over. Mr. Trump does not deserve my respect or anyone else’s.
Donna M. Myers, Waco