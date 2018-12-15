It’s a tale as old as time: An individual exhorts power over a victim through sexual violence. The victim finds the strength to come forward and seek justice, only to be silenced and shamed, called a liar and a whore. They wanted it, somehow asked for it.
The perpetrator, meanwhile, is granted a laughable plea deal and life goes on, much as it has before — free to live and in some cases re-offend as they please. We’ve seen stories like this play out year after year, but the dichotomy that exists between how our society treats victims of rape and how we treat perpetrators has never been in plainer sight than above the fold of this past week’s news cycle:
Consider the case of Jacob Anderson, a former fraternity president at Baylor University who repeatedly raped a fellow student, taking not only her virginity but her dignity. Despite brave testimony from the victim, the judge last week dismissed four counts of sexual assault, meaning the defendant will not only not serve jail time but will not have to register as a sex offender.
Now consider the case of Cyntoia Brown, a sex-trafficking survivor who, at the age of 16, killed the 43-year-old man who solicited her for sex because she feared for her life. Cyntoia was sentenced to life in prison. Let me repeat: An under-aged girl was forced into prostitution and taken to the home of a man nearly 30 years her senior who planned to rape her — because minors cannot consent to sex. After retaliating in self-defense, Cyntoia was charged with the strictest punishment and has spent the last 12 years in prison.
This past week, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Cyntoia will have to serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole. Not only was her childhood stolen from her by pimps and predatory older men but now most of her adulthood is, too.
How is it that a human-trafficking victim is serving more than 50 years in prison, yet a rapist has no punishment at all?
The age of #MeToo has brought this double-standard to the forefront, but our fight is far from over. Biases exist at every level of society to protect abusers and further silence victims — and it’s up to each of us to stop it, in our own personal and professional lives.
In Cyntoia’s case, the prosecution argued that she broke into the house of the man she killed to rob him — attempting to discredit her and paint her as a criminal. In reality, he took Cyntoia, a minor, to his house for sex and continued trafficking. The fact that she is a woman of color only increases the inherent bias here.
The Baylor University case did not go to trial, much to the chagrin of the victim, who wanted the chance to share her story. If the case had gone to trial, however, I have a good idea of what would have happened: the victim would have been asked what she was wearing. She would have been asked how much she had to drink. She would have been asked why she went to a fraternity party — wasn’t she looking to hook up? She would have been asked why she didn’t stop the rape, about her sexual history, about other parties she’s been to.
I know this because I lived it. When I was 16, I gathered the courage to disclose that an adult I trusted had been sexually abusing me for nearly six years. With the support of my family, we pressed charges against my abuser. During my multiple depositions, I was repeatedly told that “I wanted it,” and questioned about why I didn’t stop the abuse earlier. After founding Lauren’s Kids, a foundation dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse through education and awareness, I have heard similar stories from other survivors all over the country.
While abusers are given every excuse in the book to explain their violations, victims are discredited and humiliated every step of the way.
Every single one of us has a responsibility to end this gross double-standard in our daily lives. We can and should speak up. Otherwise, the cycle will continue.