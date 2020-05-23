In quarantine, I’ve been reading Andrew Williams’ “The Battle of the Atlantic: The Allies’ Submarine Fight Against Hitler’s Gray Wolves of the Sea.” The book tells the all-hands-on-deck struggle of Britain and later the United States against an unseen, poorly understood killer: Hitler’s U-boats. They threatened to strangle and starve the British Isles into submission. Churchill later recounted that he more feared the silent U-boat killers beneath the sea than Goering’s Luftwaffe during the epic Battle of Britain.
The United States effectively entered the war against Germany in the spring of 1942. England had been fighting the U-boats for two years (and slowly, tenuously, was beginning to prevail). When the United States came into the war, we at first ignored all the lessons the British had learned in their desperate two years of fighting this enemy. As a result, in early ’42 Hitler sent the U-boat fleet across the Atlantic and stationed them off the U.S. coast during what U-boat commanders called “the Great American Turkey Shoot.” It was much easier for a U-boat to sail across the Atlantic and blow up a British ship off the U.S. coast than to try to sink one near Britain.
The U.S. ignored the most basic anti-U-boat tactic of “the blackout.” The U-boats could only effectively attack at night. They stationed themselves off the U.S. coastline, surfaced in the dark and watched as ships sailed between them and the bright lights of resorts, hotels, shores and beaches — perfectly silhouetted for the U-boats to blow them out of the water. Hundreds of ships were sunk in the spring of ’42. As the official U.S. Navy historian lamented, “Ships were sunk and seamen drowned in order that people might enjoy business and pleasure as usual.”
Remembering Gulfamerica
On the night of the 10th of April 1942, the oil tanker Gulfamerica was on its maiden voyage from Port Arthur to New York. Shortly after 10 p.m. revelers at a Jacksonville, Florida, beach party heard an explosion and looked out at the darkened sea and saw a wall of flames shoot skyward. The German U-123 had seen the Gulfamerica silhouetted against party lights on the beach. The oil tanker was entirely aflame, and sailors and crew were desperately trying to escape the burning hulk. And as partiers on shore watched in horror, the U-123 pulled up alongside the tanker. The U-boat commander did not want to waste another of his precious torpedoes; the hunting was too good in American waters. As sailors and crewmen were desperately abandoning ship, the U-boat began shelling the fiery tanker.
Revelers on the beach didn’t know the sailors on the tanker, nor even the name of the ship — but they knew they were Americans. And at least some of these former merrymakers realized that part of the reason those sailors were dying was because of their careless behavior at a vacation resort — merrymaking on the beach while a desperate war was raging just off the shoreline.
In the aftermath of the Gulfamerica and other catastrophic losses along the American coast, that generation of Americans changed. In the face of an unknown, silent killer, they stopped. They stopped parties on the beaches, they blacked out their cities, shuttering and curtaining their houses, they painted over the headlights of their cars, so that no more American sailors would needlessly die. The lives of unknown American mariners were more precious to them than parties, beach resorts and life as normal. This was the we’re-all-in-this-together generation that we now revere as the Greatest Generation.
‘It was no sacrifice’
My father was a World War II vet; he died many decades ago. My mother, however, we only buried three years back. She was a war bride and a Rosie-the-Riveter-Victory-Garden-type. She fought the war on the homefront while her husband wore the uniform of the United States Army Air Force. I asked her not long before she died about the sacrifices she made during the war: How hard was it? She stopped, her jaw clenched; she stared at me. And then she straightened up her ninety-plus-year-old back and said, “It was no sacrifice.
“What could I complain of?” she said. “Missing a party, giving up nylon hose or doing without sugar while our boys were dying on Anzio Beach, Normandy and Iwo Jima? It wasn’t a sacrifice; it was a privilege.”
I never dared ask her again about her “sacrifices” to protect fellow Americans; she just didn’t see it that way. Maybe the Greatest Generation was made of a sturdier, more patriotic stock than we are, but I hope not. May God bless the memory of that generation — those steely-spined, self-sacrificing patriots who kept us free and safe. May we honor them by emulating their example.
