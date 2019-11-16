Friday the Trump administration issued its final rule mandating price transparency in health care. The rule will require health-care providers to disclose discounted rates they offer insurers. Employers, who cover 179 million Americans, can then use these prices to shop around for the best care at the lowest price for their employees. Under the status quo, employers and employees don’t know these rates till after they get their health-care bills.
We can speak from personal experience about the cost-cutting promise of transparent prices: Our McKinney-based company, BevCap Management, manages a health insurance captive for member businesses and their employees.
What is a captive? It’s a group of self-insured employers whose combined employee head count moderates financial risk. Our captive includes about 60 companies from beer distributors to automotive shops. It covers roughly more than 20,000 lives. Under this model, we can contract with transparent and direct health-care providers that aren’t limited like traditional health-insurance carriers.
By cutting out insurers and hospitals, which traditionally use opaque pricing mechanisms, BevCap has reduced the health-care costs of its employer clients. On average, our clients pay less today than they did in 2012 while at the same time cutting their deductibles in half to an average of $750. In today’s environment, employers’ annual health-care cost per employee generally averages about $14,000. For BevCap members, that average is just $8,500.
We achieve these savings by contracting with telemedicine, primary care, ambulatory, urgent care, imaging, specialist, surgical and wellness centers whose transparent prices are lower and more easily understood than traditional insurers. We also steer our employees to price transparent primary care providers and surgical centers through no copays, no deductibles and cash bonuses of shared savings.
This approach eliminates the standard insurance company middleman who negotiates secret rebates from wildly inflated provider charges. For some surgeries, our model is $50,000 less expensive than the local hospital’s price. Our MRI prices average $400, where the standard market ranges from $500 to $2,500.
The savings are so great we can send our members’ employees to BevCap’s surgery center partner in Austin, with travel expenses included, and still save 30 percent versus the local hospital’s price.
We aren’t alone. Across the country, numerous examples exist of employers choosing to forgo the traditional provider and insurance model — characterized by hidden prices, secret negotiations and surprise billing — in favor of a contract model that’s transparent from the start. Even Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, has begun directly contracting with surgical centers to save on employee health-care costs.
Given skyrocketing health-care costs, this cost-saving model is needed now more than ever. But for it to work, transparent pricing is required. Employers cannot truly weigh their options and potential health-care savings till they know the real prices for health care. Vanderbilt University economist Larry Van Horn estimates that cash prices are nearly 40 percent less expensive than insurers’ negotiated rates.
The Trump administration’s executive order will demand that this confidential pricing information be made public. Armed with these prices, employers and employees can shop for the lowest priced health plans that best suit their needs, putting downward pressure on prices.
Systemwide real price transparency in health care will finally shine a light under the rock of provider and insurer secret pricing that’s largely responsible for rising prices. This order will turbocharge these alternative coverage options that are finally bringing health-care cost relief for employers and employees.
Unfortunately, the major hospital and insurance networks are fiercely lobbying against this change. They recognize the implications of price transparency to their inflated profits. But with the support of public and private sectors, transparent prices can have the same deflationary impact in health care that they do for virtually every other product or service. BevCap’s experience is proof.
