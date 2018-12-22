I am often asked why I am so motivated to serve the communities where I was raised and where I have been blessed to play college and professional football. As a father, son, professional athlete and Christian, I feel a responsibility to speak up and act on behalf of the underprivileged and marginalized. My experiences have provided a feeling of gratitude and compassion toward those who need help particularly as we approach the holiday season. If I have the tools to contribute, why wouldn’t I?
I grew up in the rural Texas town of Mexia with hard-working parents who always found a way to provide. We did our best to make it on the proceeds of my mother’s job and father’s auto repair shop, where I eventually went to work. Although we had enough, our family relied on food stamps and benefitted from programs like WIC (Women, Infants and Children). I received reduced-cost lunch at school and, despite our best efforts, my family struggled with food insecurity.
I have seen my parents transition from relying on the kindness of strangers to welcoming neighbors and friends to eat in their home, and I recognize what a blessing that is. Through their efforts to feed others and their love of community, I learned the importance of getting food to those in need and have since worked to inspire others to join me.
Globally, 815 million people are hungry. This is not only a cause that I’m trying to bring attention to but an epidemic we all have a duty to solve. Even in the world’s greatest food-producing nation, 41 million people struggle with hunger in the United States.
Since joining the NFL, I have partnered with great organizations who feed those struggling with food insecurity but who also work to change policy to help feed children. Feeding America has a network of over 200 domestic food banks. As a member of their Entertainment Council, I have been able to plug into food banks in every city I’ve played in throughout my NFL journey, while also developing an ongoing food pantry in my hometown.
As a spokesman for Bread for the World, I’ve worked to help pass legislation to improve school lunch and breakfast programs across the country. In partnership with World Vision, I’ve visited Honduras to see their Water Project and learn about agricultural and entrepreneurial advancements taking place. My work with World Vision also allows me to focus on and support my other social platforms — providing clean water access and opportunities within STEM education.
Access to nutritious food and clean water are basic human rights, and education is the foundation for a successful future. My upbringing instilled in me a responsibility to serve others and be a catalyst for the solutions to these significant problems. I have been blessed with a platform and with things to contribute. In loving others like Christ loves us, it is important for me to contribute these things to the greater good of our communities.
Community is God’s desire for us and is a sign of mature faith. My family and I attended church nearly every day of the week, and often multiple times on Sunday. My grandfather still pastors at my hometown church, with my father serving as the assistant pastor and my mother as a missionary. Knowing God and living life according to His word was something my siblings and I built our foundation on.
When I think about the kind of love that marks a true disciple, I am reminded of Jesus saying, “Love one another, even as I have loved you.” With this statement, the standard is set. Jesus’ love is selfless, indiscriminate, understanding and limitless. As a Christian, I live my life to glorify God. There is no better way to do this than to love others the way God loves the church.
Recently, I returned back to Dallas and the Southern Methodist University campus where I spent four years as an offensive lineman for the Mustangs. My alma mater honored me with its prestigious “Emerging Leader Award.” This means a lot to me because my time at SMU and my Christian upbringing helped me see that my professional football career is not all that defines me. It is a means to an end to serve, to give back, to love and care for others the way I have been nurtured and blessed my entire life.