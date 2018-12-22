Kelvin Beachum spends his falls as an offensive lineman with the New York Jets, but the rest of the year and the rest of his life are occupied serving others through advocacy groups such as Feeding America, Bread for the World, World Vision, and helping disadvantaged youth through Kelvin Konnects. He is a benefactor of the annual SMU Civil Rights Pilgrimage and he serves on the executive boards of Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education and Human Development, and the Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering.