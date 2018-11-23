Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) is grateful that religious leaders throughout Texas celebrated National Donor Sabbath the weekend of Nov. 9-11, because they helped thousands of people to recognize and realize the necessity to sign up to be life-saving organ donors in our state.
Having the backing of leaders such as San Angelo Catholic Bishop Michael J. Sis, who asked all of his West Texas parish priests to participate in spreading this message during their weekend sermons; and the Austin diocese, which circulated news about Donor Sabbath in its e-Pistle newsletter, will hopefully help spread word of the need for organ donors.
The truth is that we need to engage more community leaders to understand the importance of organ donation because every day 22 people in our country die while waiting for an organ. Every 10 minutes someone new is added to the organ donor waiting list.
Nationwide, more than 115,000 people are waiting for organ donations. In Texas, over 11,000 people are awaiting organs. More than half — 8,100 people — are in need of kidneys, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Finding an organ match is not an easy process. The donor must match blood type and size and other factors, and the organs must be procured and transplanted in recipient bodies quickly. But it can be done. It has been done thousands of times.
A healthy donor can donate up to eight organs: the heart, pancreas, small intestine, two lungs, two kidneys and a liver. In some cases the liver can be divided and a small portion transplanted into a child, the rest into an adult. In those cases, nine lives can actually be saved through organ donation.
In 2017, TOSA transplanted a record 568 organs in Central and South Texas. A record 170 individuals provided 568 organs to patients — that’s a 22 percent increase from 2016. This increase has provided hope to thousands of individuals who are still awaiting organ transplants. And it gives us renewed hope and faith that more people are realizing how they can sign up to save lives.
Nevertheless, there are still those who have reservations about organ donation. Many myths exist that prevent others from registering. Some believe that emergency room doctors will not try to save organ donors. That is categorically false. Every physician in our state has taken an oath to try to save every patient to the best of their abilities. But once all efforts have been exhausted, then medical institutions are required to notify an organ procurement organization like TOSA. If the patient is already registered on the Donate Life Texas registry, a conversation can occur with the family informing them of their loved one’s decision.
If the person is not on the donor registry, then permission must be gained from a grieving family and many times confusion and emotions get interjected into the situation, all while the clock ticks down and as a sick patient waits helplessly somewhere.
We are grateful that all mainstream religions in the United States support organ donation, including Baptist, Catholicism, Episcopal, Greek Orthodox, Islam, Judaism, Lutheran, Mormon, Methodist and Presbyterian. Our religious leaders recognize the benevolent gift of organ donation, and we encourage other community leaders to also endorse organ donation and to spread the word within their towns, organizations and businesses.
Our TOSA staff is committed to help educate every Texan on the importance of organ donation. We welcome the opportunity to visit with organizations, parishes and communities. For more information, visit www.TOSA1.org or call 866.685.0277.