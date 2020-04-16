While higher education leaders face new and difficult realities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the students and families we serve at McLennan Community College are experiencing even greater turmoil. We know this pandemic is affecting everyone in our community.
Earlier this semester, MCC transitioned our courses to an online format and continued working remotely to provide the same services online that we formerly provided in person such as tutoring, advising, counseling and, of course, instruction.
We will be teaching all courses online for the May minimester and both summer semesters. There’s the possibility that some face-to-face classes may be added in July, but because that is unknown, we are assisting students in continuing their education online for now. Our goal is to provide the training needed for our students to be successful, which ultimately results in an investment in our community.
We know many of our students, like our community members, have lost jobs and are enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19. Our McLennan Community College Foundation is continuing to fund our food pantry and emergency grant program. It is working with our success coaches, assisting students with daily challenges.
Additionally, in the next few weeks, we anticipate receiving federal funds designated through the CARES Act to lessen students’ burdens caused by the disruption to our campus operations. We know these funds will not solve all financial issues but will help some students. More information will be provided as details become available.
Finally, like many other organizations, we have found ways to help our community with creative partnerships. We are loaning beds, PPE equipment and/or ventilators to the hospitals and the Family Health Center. Our Respiratory Care Technology program is working with a local company that is developing a reduced-cost ventilator that would be easy to build from common parts; we hope it will be in production soon. Through our students, the engineering program has developed an attachment using 3D technology for the masks being made by the amazing volunteer group, Waco Masks Seamstress for COVID.
Our response to this crisis has been: How can we help? We are one community, and our responsibility is to be a partner. We are here for today and tomorrow.
