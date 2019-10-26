Since 1965, McLennan Community College has served our community with distinction. I’m always amazed to learn of the many individuals who have benefited from enrolling for a semester or a degree.
In 2017 when my husband had open-heart surgery, his nursing care by primarily MCC nurses was compassionate and skilled. One night leaving the hospital, I encountered a nurse assistant traveling to Navarro College for her associate degree nursing (ADN) program because she believed our program wasn’t a good one. I was dismayed because I knew that we were making significant changes to maintain the excellent standards that have always been the hallmark of our program. I also knew we had an outstanding program, but one that was undergoing challenges. There were incorrect rumors in the community about our status.
Our college has a record of providing exceptional training for future nurses serving Waco, McLennan County and Central Texas. Historically, McLennan Community College’s ADN graduates maintain a 95% job placement rate, most staying in McLennan County. While employment for our graduates is important, we also strive to train nurses who will maintain the quality of care expected by you — our community who support us. With that responsibility in mind, I want to share the exciting results of efforts we have recently made. I also need to dispel any misinformation about the continuation of our nursing programs.
Our nursing programs are not closing. They have continued serving students and working with our health-care partners as usual. Any misunderstandings about our nursing programs probably stem from a change in the status of our ADN program to “conditional” by the Texas Board of Nursing in January 2019. This change meant we could not admit new ADN students for the fall 2019 semester. On Oct. 24, the Texas Board of Nursing reinstated our status to “full approval” based upon first-time pass rates of 58 graduates on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN). As a result, I am happy to announce our ADN program will be admitting a class in January 2020. The program is accepting applications till Monday, Oct. 28.
While on conditional status, the nursing faculty pursued and implemented new practices to ensure each student meets the highest expectations. Changes included new preparation measures, additional instruction in the simulation and skills labs and curriculum review across all levels of the program. The entrance exam was changed to one considered more predictive of student success. Throughout this time of transformation, the administration supported the faculty’s policies and decisions and provided additional resources. We are proud of the accomplishments.
Finally, I must admit the revitalization has been difficult and challenging for all of us at the college. Positive change typically does not come without pain and hard work, and I am excited about the results our faculty and students achieved. With the diligence of our ADN faculty and the fortitude of our nursing students and graduates, we have emerged stronger and more determined to continue our legacy of educating excellent health-care professionals for our community. Throughout this time, we have received support from local health-care providers, as well as former and current students, retired faculty and concerned community members. For those of you who have offered words of encouragement, you have my thanks. We all have appreciated your support. The future is bright for the McLennan Community College Associate Degree Nursing program and for our community.
