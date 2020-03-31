This past Thursday, when a knock came on my front door in the middle of the city of Waco’s emergency-ordered lockdown, I was startled to say the least, knowing as we all do that essential activities are the only justification for leaving one’s home. No one had knocked on my door since the emergency was declared. So what essential activity could be occurring on my front porch? Maybe a neighbor needing something?
I trust my neighbors. We’ve all helped one another out many times. Maybe an accident? As I took my time unlocking the door, I could see through the glass a man in a mask holding a paper up as if to assure me he had legitimate business being there. Behind him at the bottom of the porch steps was a woman without a mask. Across the street another man in a mask, carrying sheets of paper, was walking across front yards knocking on doors. The joyful young man on my porch explained his church was covering the neighborhood looking for folks needing assistance during the pandemic lockdown. As he witnessed for his faith and his church, he offered not just prayers but also a $25 gift card! Thoughtful and generous.
Back to me being startled. Religious solicitors knocking on my door is not unusual here, and regardless of which version of existence and duty they present, I strive to treat them with respect and courtesy, exactly as my mother ingrained in me from childhood. Learning there were no emergencies involving the neighbors or passersby, and that this man was on a spiritual mission, I automatically kept a respectful response.
Then reality crashed into my consciousness. What is this person thinking? Going to people’s doors, entranceways and front-porch living areas, mindlessly transferring whatever little particles of matter and detritus they picked up on their clothes and gloves to the next person’s door, entranceway and front porch. But my mother’s righteous influence is still powerful medicine, and I chose not to confront this messenger sent by his brethren to proselytize for his chosen beliefs and offer gift cards to the needy. The missionary finally left after repeated assurances from me that my family and I are fortunate and have no essential unmet needs.
Believing this activity to be dangerous and irresponsible, not to mention illegal, I wanted to find someone who could quickly get it stopped. Why didn’t I do this initially by explaining all this to the masked man on my porch? What was I thinking? By now city offices and the Public Health District had closed for the day. I called the police dispatcher who told me they could have sent an officer if the violators of the emergency order were still at my house. Otherwise, it should be reported to Waco Code Enforcement. I did that Friday morning. I also verified with a church official that he personally was in charge of the project. He was enthusiastic about it and about the large area they had covered that day.
Now was the time to sermonize, and I did. I couldn’t tell if he was not aware of the emergency order or if he just disagreed with it. He listened to what I had to say but he didn’t indicate if the project would continue or not. He kept repeating that they were just trying to help folks in need.
Now it is Monday. I am waiting for a follow-up call from a Code Enforcement official needing the name of the church and other information. I wrote to my council rep, the mayor, the health district director and the city manager (without naming the church). My first goal was to see that someone in authority would make sure unsafe activities such as door-to-door soliciting by this group stopped as soon as possible (which is why I called the church).
Only two people besides me know the name of the church involved. I got some pushback about not naming it publicly — the reasoning being that an organization which aggressively pushes political goals and support of political candidates should behave in accordance with legal orders. It should act and encourage its members to also abide and not put others at risk. The church advertises several thousand members locally and aggressively works to become even larger. It often acts and sounds like a self-promoting corporation working for the profit of its shareholders and officers. Because this church pushes the boundaries of church-state separation and is politically active, my confidant believes the church has earned a position that invites or even requires public scrutiny.
I ask your opinion. What should I do? Get the whole truth out or be polite like my mom would’ve told me?
