The 10th anniversary of the Waco Mammoth National Monument’s public opening last month was an occasion to revisit an improbable journey. The co-investigators in the early years of discovery and excavation — Calvin Smith, David Lintz and myself from 1984 to 1991 — enlisted our Baylor University students and archaeologists from the community in the research. However, we had nothing more than volunteer labor, often borrowed tools and a strong sense of camaraderie. Several years earlier, Lintz recovered five mammoths. But after a few years of wielding a shovel and trowel in the hot sun, he concluded by remarking he had suffered enough “fun.” Like myself, he had seen enough bones.
Museum directors such as Calvin Smith make things happen. Ice Age archaeology was his specialty. Head of Baylor’s museum studies program and the old Strecker Museum at the time, he was endowed with West Texas “can-do” spirit and secured the resources necessary at each make-or-break juncture. His resourcefulness took the project forward one step at a time — and during a period of excavation that seemed like the “Wild West.”
When thieves removed mammoth teeth at night, Calvin scraped up money to enclose the site with a fence and install a motion detector linked to his house. Alas, the alarm would go off when owls flew by in the wee hours of the night and Calvin would have to rush out to the site to determine whether bird or man had ventured into near-sacred territory. And when the site flooded on more than one occasion, Calvin bulldozed a levee with machines borrowed from local road contractor and civic leader F.M. Young.
Waco then had the strongest grassroots archaeology movers and shakers in the state, even publishing a journal, The Central Texas Archaeologist, since the 1930s. Albert Redder, excavator of the 10,000-year-old Horn Shelter skeletons now in the Smithsonian Institution and a major focus of the Bosque County Museum, and Ralph Vinson, excavator of the first Waco village, brought professional-level expertise. After the first few years, Vinson became main excavator on-site each day; at some point he logged several thousand hours of unremunerated, back-breaking work.
As more and more mammoth skeletons came to light , Waco proved to have the world’s most complete mammoth nursery herd. After visiting the site, scholars from across the country realized it and the nearby museum were en route to becoming a major center of Ice Age research.
So how does a project on private land, with no funding, grow to become a 100-acre National Monument? In his speech during 10th anniversary activities, Calvin recognized 29 individuals who stepped forward to make this most unlikely of scenarios successful. For the record, the Cooper Foundation provided a series of grants to keep the effort alive. The owner of the land, Sam Jack McGlasson, donated five acres. Buddy and Virginia Bostick and Don and Pam Moes supplemented that gift with monies to purchase the rest of the land and prevent the site from being surrounded by a golf course. Congressman Chet Edwards pressed hard in the always-difficult political process of achieving monument status. And after Calvin left Baylor for other horizons, civic leaders Gloria Young and Gayle Lacy, then-Mayborn Museum Complex director Ellie Caston and City Manager Larry Groth brought the monument dream to fruition.
The Waco herd was the rarer species of Columbian mammoth, not the more frequently found woolly mammoth from permafrost deposits of Alaska and Siberia. Science has fairly abundant information about the woolly cousins, which have been found with flesh, reddish-brown fur and their last meal in their stomachs. However, till the find in Waco, only a few sites with more than one Columbian mammoth were known. And these were sites where less than a half-dozen animals were stampeded by Native Americans into a swamp or river (to impede charging) and butchered.
The Waco herd was thus unique in providing a snapshot view of an entire community of these mighty beasts as they once lived, with the youngest to the oldest members of a family of adult females and their offspring. The death assemblage showed that, when threatened, the mothers formed a circle to protect the young. The overriding question lingered as we excavated: Did a human or natural catastrophe cause the herd to perish together?
We hypothesized the Waco mammoths were under nutritional stress and died in a flood in a chapter “Herd Bunching at the Waco Mammoth Site: Preliminary Investigations, 1978-1989 (J. Fox, C. Smith and D. Lintz) in the book “Proboscidean and Paleoindian Interactions” (J. Fox, C. Smith and K. Wilkins, eds., 1992). This is still the majority interpretation of why 24 mammoths, including a solitary 55-year old bull, succumbed together while drinking water along the banks of the Bosque River.
The site’s management by the National Park Service in cooperation with the City of Waco and Baylor University, all working with various partners, community residents and scientific/educational groups, represents a new model for park operations. And research continues under Dr. Lee Nordt. The site is in the excellent hands of site manager Raegan King. The work of many, many people in Waco has allowed visitors from around the world to see first-hand this remarkably preserved event and ponder prehistoric times as well as fairly recent history, including how a large hole in the ground can become a thought-provoking window into America’s dynamic past.
