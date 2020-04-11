The epochal effects of COVID-19 — recession, sequestering the population and the deaths of tens of thousands — should give us pause to consider how our civilization solves problems and where we’re heading. Change from the pandemic is certain since many small businesses will not return and currently evolving authoritarianism will have lasting impact in squelching dissenting institutional voices. Many people will emerge changed in the aftermath of this pandemic, a natural consequence from expanded time to think and ponder during weeks if not months of sheltering in place. Face-to-face interaction will further decline in favor of an online reality. And the coronavirus will disproportionately impact those at the bottom of the social pyramid, a concern that has been raised everywhere from White House briefings to Waco City Council meetings.
However, American exceptionalism also posits that our civilization is exempt from the broad patterns of cultural change that have beset all past civilizations. Let us examine U.S. measures alongside past civilizations that had successes and failures before rivals replaced them.
Each formerly successful civilization eventually grew inflexible in devising real solutions to unforeseen problems. To be blindsided by the current pestilence raises questions about a lack of long-term planning and viable solutions. The concept of involution posits that civilizations invest more and more of their resources into short-term benefits for those at the top (such as our one percenters) till confronted with stresses beyond their grasp. Policies stressing old solutions yield diminishing returns; crises eventually overwhelm them.
Lately, much has been made about the federal government’s eliminating or effectively neutering (take your choice, dependent on your political view) the pandemic office of the National Security Council, which would have had methods to counter this novel coronavirus. The result of dispatching the pandemic team into non-existence or irrelevance by the current presidential administration meant not replenishing the national stockpile of necessary medical supplies during the two critical months before the virus reached our shores. The federal executive branch and the large pharmaceutical companies were caught flat-footed. Example: shipment of 5,880 procedure masks from the national stockpile to a Southern county that were unusable to medical professionals because of dry rot.
A wheel without a hub
How civilizations meet necessary challenges involves evolutionary potential — the capacity to take in the bigger picture and deploy what is needed. In this regard, many believe that reducing the size of the federal government or dismantling bleeding chunks of it will surely bring back the America of old. Accordingly, current policies favor individual state prerogatives and large corporations through their lobbies. Nonetheless, the federal government is like the nucleus of a cell or the brain of an organism in coordinating disparate parts — in this case, the states and corporations — into collective action. A leg does not make the decisions for the rest of one’s body. The individual states did not wage war independently on Axis powers during World War II; only the United States of America, as a mighty and collective entity, did so. In dire circumstances such as war or pandemic, the government compels private industry to produce what is needed — medical equipment such as protective gear and ventilators, for instance — through smart employment of the Defense Production Act.
From the studied perspective of civilizations, the handy slogan “Make America Great Again” suggests rekindling our former vitality by following bygone formulae in reducing federal regulatory functions. This belief in exceptionalism emphasizes states’ rights, fragmentation of true federalism and increased divisiveness among sections of our nation. And the top-down decision-making of authoritarianism reduces evolutionary potential because decisions flow downward from one person rather than upward from the many voices with multiple expertise — supposedly a key benefit of federalism correctly deployed.
How we innovate, advance
More adaptive ways arise when innovators are freed from the constraints of existing hierarchies. Successful nations invest in innovation at all levels. Wherever critical thinking and scientific research are valued, innovation flourishes, often by building on the best of previous civilizations while checking their mistakes. Advance to the next stage of civilization, therefore, tends to occur not among the “establishment” but among the “have-nots” with their greater flexibility and limited investment in the old. The Romans smartly replaced the Greeks, though they adopted Greek ways into novel institutions; highly mobile Arabs replaced the overly built Romans, then went on to create innovative centers of idea-production with the world’s largest cities, libraries and universities. Europeans borrowed empirical science from the Arabs and soon dominated commerce.
Attitudes toward environmental exploitation hearken back to the days of the expanding frontier across the open spaces of North America. In this regard, greater evolutionary potential could be spurred by: 1) living in greater balance with an environment in which humans and viruses are part; and 2) integrating more closely with our allies in solving problems. Global civilization would have countries loosely articulated with a nucleus like the United Nations. And the necessary innovation could come from other countries. Many different conduits feed innovation into global cooperation. None of us should be too proud or too full of ourselves to recognize how and when innovations elsewhere might benefit our own people.
Are we shifting to a higher stage or continuing to retrench? The giants of oil and gas have resisted renewable energy technologies. Charles Koch of Koch Industries, a top polluter, has attempted to mold government, media and higher education to favor his financial interests. Koch seems to favor top-down hierarchy and imbuing corporatism with a sacred aura.
Traditionalism may intuitively feel correct because we are long familiar with it from the America of old. However, let us keep our innovative sights focused on the broader world of competitors and allies, which is where the supply chains and markets are, and from where global civilization will ultimately grow. Globalization of shared media and telecommunication is not going to vanish with the building of border walls and the restricting of immigration. Global solutions are required to solve environmental warming, economic downturns and, yes, pandemics such as that now raging around the world.
Reaching out to reinvigorate
Moreover, this new coronavirus reminds us that all are part of the living natural environment that includes people everywhere and that we are not exactly its master. It is heartening to see scientists from around the world working in multinational teams to find a cure. While the pestilence has idled mighty corporations, the oft-maligned experts within the federal bureaucracy (routinely dismissed as the “deep state” by some) not only will provide the stimulus to weather this crisis and eventually jump-start the private sector, they may well guide efforts in new energy technologies. Remember, federally enacted programs to build infrastructure (schools, bridges, parks) during the height of the Great Depression were highly successful in reinvigorating not only purposeful activity but also the economy. Certainly it left the latter better poised for the challenges of world war. An example of an industry with “evolutionary potential” illustrates the advantage of seizing the moment: While the $2 trillion stimulus package aids current industry, the government has yet to provide incentives for renewable energy industries to replace coal and oil.
The federal government could create jobs where there are serious shortfalls — health care and public education — or repair the eroding physical infrastructure that President Trump once championed. The present crisis thus presents a rare opportunity to redirect our country toward a future with greater evolutionary potential for a brighter and healthier tomorrow.
