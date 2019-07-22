Fifty years ago Sunday, the world was transfixed by a grainy black-and-white image of astronaut Neil Armstrong descending a ladder preparing to take humankind’s first steps on the moon. I was one of more than a half-billion people, the largest television audience in history, glued to that television screen that day. I was in high school. And like so many Texans then, I was engrossed in what was going on. It was hard to imagine that hundreds of thousands of miles away two brave Americans were on the surface of the moon while their comrade remained in lunar orbit up above.
I didn’t quite understand what this development would mean for the future. I just remember thinking how proud I was to be an American. I looked up to these three men, and I still do. I marvel at their courage, intelligence and patriotism as well as that of tens of thousands of Americans involved in getting them to the moon and back safely.
We now know this lunar trio had quite a sense of humor. Michael Collins, command module pilot on Apollo 11, was once asked in an interview what he was thinking in the moments leading up to liftoff. He joked, “I was thinking of the per diem — you know, how many dollars per mile will we get paid on this voyage?” We learned from lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin that when he stepped off the ladder onto the moon, he was being careful not to lock the door behind him. And when asked why most of the photos on the moon were of Aldrin, Apollo 11 spacecraft commander Neil Armstrong joked: “I’ve always said Buzz was the far more photogenic of us.”
One thing is abundantly clear. That day, July 20, 1969, established the United States as the world’s leader in human space exploration. It also put my hometown, place of my birth, Houston, on the map as the hub for spaceflight innovation in the United States. We all remember the first words uttered by Armstrong after landing: “Houston, Tranquility base here. The Eagle has landed.” Of course, he was talking to the greatest minds of the generation who were working at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The men and women at Mission Control exercised full control over Apollo 11 from Kennedy Space Center to landing on the moon to splashdown in the Pacific. For more than 50 years now, the Johnson Space Center has been at the heart of America’s space program. And the successful Apollo mission marked a turning point in space exploration.
Folks across Texas have been eager this summer to celebrate this momentous anniversary. You can do as I have and visit Johnson Space Center and see NASA’s Mission Control. It’s redesigned to look exactly as it did in 1969, right down to the retro coffee cups and glass ashtrays. You can watch the Houston Astros take on Oakland while wearing Apollo 11 caps. And across the state, you can find special movie screenings, space-themed menus and Ask-an-Astronaut events to educate our next generation of space travelers.
Before our nation moves on to other business, I introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution honoring Apollo 11’s three crew members — Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins, whose bravery and skill made this feat possible. It commends the work of the brilliant men and women who supported this mission on Earth including mathematicians such as Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped synch Project Apollo’s lunar lander with the moon-orbiting command and service module. And it honors those who lost their lives in previous missions, including Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.
To ensure America remains the leader in human spaceflight, earlier this year I introduced a bill, the Advancing Human Spaceflight Act, with Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. To provide greater certainty and stability for our space program, this legislation would extend authorization for the International Space Station through 2030 and launch the United States into a new era of space exploration. Because our future astronauts need spacesuits with advanced capabilities beyond what current technology can offer, this bill directs NASA to directly oversee production of next-generation spacesuits for safer exploration of the moon, Mars and beyond.
To make this dream a reality, this legislation allows partnerships with private space innovators to ensure we have the best and brightest working to achieve these goals. In addition, this bill will for the first time codify human space settlement as a national goal. I believe this legislation will help set the stage to launch the United States into a new era of space exploration. And there’s no better time than this momentous anniversary to recommit ourselves to American leadership in space. In the years since that first small step, we’ve watched goal after goal set, then met, from the Viking landing on Mars in 1976 to the Voyager program exploring the outer planets to missions aboard the International Space Station, paving the way to human space habitation.
The success of Apollo 11 made each of these victories possible. As we now move to new stages of exploration, we must acknowledge, now and forever, the courage, sacrifice and immeasurable contributions of the astronauts, physicists, engineers, mathematicians and scientists in our nation’s amazing space program.