My mother used to tell the story of how her great-grandmother walked barefoot across the Waco Suspension Bridge following her parents’ covered wagon when they moved here from South Carolina.
This is one of the questions that comes to me now that Mom is gone: Why was the young maiden shoeless? Maybe, I’ve thought, it was just a nice, warm, spring day and she wanted to feel the rough planks of the bridge beneath her feet. I suspect, however, there were no shoes tucked away inside the wagon. If she even had shoes in the first place, they probably wore out about Mississippi.
All of the immigrant stories of my ancestors on both sides of my family are set in the context of poverty — from privation and famine in the highlands of Scotland to impoverishment and destitution in Appalachia and the Carolinas to grinding poverty in rural, Depression-era Central Texas. Once here, they still migrated around McLennan, Coryell and Williamson counties, trying to find the means to put bread on the table, never completely successful as tenant farmers, short-order cooks, storekeepers, or horse thieves (yes, that is one of the stories).
There are not many who can claim greater generational antecedents in these parts than my family. Esteban, my 1-year-old grandson who lives near us in North Waco, once he learns how to talk, will be able to boast of seven generations of fore-parents in our area. The couple in that covered wagon crossing the Suspension Bridge would have been his great-great-great-great-great-grandparents.
Despite 150 years of ancestors in these parts, I don’t feel I can claim ownership of this place. I was born in Waco; I’ve lived 50 of my 66 years here. I am fortunate to make my home here, but I don’t own the Brazos River, the Balcones Escarpment, the rolling hills or the live oaks and bluebonnets. I’ve helped create and support organizations and civic efforts, and I’ve worked to be a good neighbor, but this city, this state and this country don’t belong to me anymore than the air that I breathe or the earth that will eventually claim my body.
I’m told I’m a fairly empathetic person, but I’ve got to say the emotion underlying the outcry about migrants arriving in our communities is challenging for me to understand. I look back, and my presence here is prefaced with migration. There were other people here before my family arrived. And even those first human beings who walked this land came from somewhere else.
We talk about being a nation of immigrants. It would be helpful for us to tell the actual stories of our histories; the specifics will help us be more sympathetic to new arrivals. And then we should look forward; our descendants or even we ourselves may migrate elsewhere. All of us are temporary.
I do have a sense of place. I’m pleased and even proud to live in Waco, but not because we’ve hosted a successful TV show or will now have scooters and even more breweries downtown. What I like to point out to guests is that Waco is a place where people work hard at taking care of one another. We’ve created and supported efforts such as Mission Waco, Habitat for Humanity, Prosper Waco and numerous others.
My prayer is that we will do the same for newcomers. San Antonio, as an example, has invested in developing services for new immigrants and asylum-seekers, some of whom recently have been bused by Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the border. Let’s compete not just in attracting tourists but also in how we can prepare ourselves and our city to welcome people like my barefooted ancestor.