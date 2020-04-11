Ever get a tiny bit of peace and comfort out of nowhere?
I was feeling kind of down and anxious this late evening — hearing the death and illness reports and forecasts — and was standing out on my apartment balcony, looking over toward the lights of Juarez, when I saw a big ball of fluffy, gray fur, trimmed in white, meowing at the bottom of my steps.
I’ve seen her several times before — no collar, but well fed and I know she must live nearby. Seems like a “her,” but I can’t vouch for that.
So I meowed back a bit and we started a short conversation, some in cat sounds, but with me — being unschooled in feline phonetics — switching mostly to English. I told her quietly to come on up, and, well, I flattered her but I wasn’t lying. Told her how fluffy and soft and pretty her coat was. And how she could count on me to be a friend.
She walked up more than halfway but stopped and sat and kept her eyes on me.
I quietly sang ”Soft Kitty” to her (Sheldon’s comfort song on “Big Bang...”) and she looked into my eyes and seemed calmed.
I assured her I was trustworthy and soon bent over and extended my hand. She hopped on up the last four steps and smelled my fingertips, then committed with a rub of her face along my hand and let me pet her cheeks and gently caress the top of her head.
She shared and explored my balcony, sniffing at my window and my door and my neighbor’s.
I asked her what she smelled and if she’s found any mice out and about. I added that I’d been here 34 years and never seen one. My ramblings were ignored.
I asked her please not to eat the delicate, soft, little geckos (beloved here in El Paso) if she could help it. She may have meowed but I got no sense of commitment either way.
I asked if she had seen little Gala, the sweet, quiet calico who used to visit me, explore every room and window, and hop up on my chair and lap, but who disappeared one day last fall. I still miss her and often hope she was just kidnapped rather than hurt. Oh yeah, I was just asking, as I didn’t expect she knew anything. She may not even have lived here then.
I wanted to tell her about the virus and about all the fear and pain and suffering the humans are experiencing but I thought if I tried I might shed tears, which in seconds began to well up in my eyes.
And why add to her concerns? I figured she had enough to worry about without my tales of human suffering. And toilet-paper hoarding.
I started to warn her that a little chill was coming tonight but then chuckled and told her I realized she didn’t need to worry, with that wonderful gray coat she perpetually wore pulled up snugly to her snow-white neck.
Pretty soon a car drove up near the stairs and I guess it reminded her that more humans had come, and she didn’t want to be trapped on the balcony. She soundlessly zipped down the stairs with a flip of her bushy, white-tipped tail, made a hard left beneath my tall, twin palm trees, and was gone.
No time even for an “adios,” a “good luck” or a “thanks for dropping by.”
I thought that sometimes that’s just the way it goes. You know? When you’re feeling down and anxious and you get a tiny bit of peace and comfort out of nowhere?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.