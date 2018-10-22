Two weeks from Tuesday, we will no longer have to scan polls and watch fundraising totals. Till then, however, there are strong signals — from Republicans and mounds of polling data — that the White House and GOP-controlled Congress misunderstood the electorate, badly, in no less than three key ways.
First, whatever momentary excitement they derived from the confirmation battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh, this turned out to be a loser. You can tell because Republicans in competitive races aren’t running on this issue. Moreover, poll after poll shows that, while Senate Democrats sure don’t get high marks, Kavanaugh’s confirmation is unpopular and Republicans have clearly damaged their reputations and that of the Supreme Court. The Associated Press reports:
“Overall, 43 percent disapprove of Kavanaugh’s confirmation while 35 percent approve. Forty percent of all men approve of Kavanaugh’s elevation to the high court, while only 30 percent of women do. Yet party identification washes much of that difference away: Around three-quarters of Republican men and women favor Kavanaugh’s confirmation, a view shared by only about 1 in 10 Democrats of both genders.”
After this episode, only about 1 in 3 say they have a lot of confidence in the Supreme Court.
Second, years of Republican-politicking over Obamacare has been a bust. The dozens of attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and litigation to disable it (including one brought by red-state governors) are so unpopular, Republicans are forced to misrepresent their positions.
For a while, Republicans tried to avoid the issue entirely; Democratic ads attacking Republicans on attempts to repeal protection for pre-existing conditions vastly outnumbered any Republican health-care ads. As polling showed how much voters hated losing protections for pre-existing conditions, Republicans began to claim that they’ve been for protecting pre-existing conditions all along. Expect they haven’t. Dozens of times, they voted to repeal Obamacare or vowed to repeal “every word” with no substitute for protecting pre-existing conditions. The hodgepodge of GOP plans trying to do away with Obamacare in favor of limited funding for state high-risk pools plainly fell short of the Obamacare guarantee.
Finally, the Republican tax-cut plan was supposed to boost their vote shares this year and in 2020. It was a bust. Instead of sticking to the president’s rhetoric and focusing on the non-rich or broadening the base to lower tax rates (as President Ronald Reagan did in 1986), Republicans indulged their supply-side, donor-pleasing approach to tax policy, giving huge tax cuts to the rich and upper-income Americans.
To cover their tracks, they made wildly inaccurate promises (e.g., the cuts would pay for themselves, everyone’s pay would go up $4,000 per year). Predictably, most middle- and working-class taxpayers didn’t see much of a change in their paychecks, the deficit ballooned and corporations launched another spree of stock buybacks and mergers/acquisitions. Republicans now hardly mention the tax plan.
In each case, Republicans pursued dreadfully unpopular policies. How can you tell? Listen to what they are saying — and not saying — in competitive races. If they lose big, they might consider stepping outside their right-wing echo chamber and donor-driven policy bubble and supporting better policies that voters actually like.