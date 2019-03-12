Former Vice President Joe Biden is not a lock for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The party might want a younger, more progressive face, or at least a fresher one. That said, the past few weeks illustrate why Democrats need Biden in the race.
Unlike the GOP, which has fallen wholly under the spell of President Trump and his brand of know-nothing right-wing populism, the Democratic Party is not yet the captive of a lunatic fringe. Sure, Republicans would be delighted if Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were the face of the party — hence, Fox News portrays them as such — and if self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes the party’s presidential nominee.
That’s not the situation, not yet. The Democratic Party is still a normal, center-left party — with a problem.
In case you think the Democratic Party is made up of left-wing kooks (counterpart to the GOP’s right-wing populist kooks), look at the facts. A recent Harvard-Harris poll finds that the percentage of Democrats who think of themselves as “Obama Democrats” (49 percent) or “moderate Democrats” (38 percent) vastly exceeds those who think of themselves as “progressive Democrats” (22 percent) or “Democratic socialist” (13 percent).
For now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, two moderate center-left Democrats, run the party at the congressional level, not Ocasio-Cortez, Omar or Sanders. Moderate Democrats, not Sanders-endorsed candidates, flipped enough seats to win the House.
Moderates, not uber-progressive Democrats, won gubernatorial races in Maine, Kansas and Michigan. All of this is no guarantee the party won’t take a leap into the abyss the way Republicans did. While Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren together get less than 30 percent of the vote in the RealClearPolitics polling average, one of them could break out or simply consistently win a plurality of votes in a highly fractured field. The 2020 race would then be the only sort of race Trump could win, one about “socialism,” instead of a race he could never win, one about him.
This is where Biden comes in. Even if he is not the ultimate winner, he has the stature, the money, the name ID and the popularity to seize the party and pull it back from the brink. He can say, “You know Bernie never accomplished a damn thing in the Senate” or “the Green New Deal that Warren supports has about 10 votes in the Senate or “We figured out how to provide tens of millions of people with health-care coverage.”
Biden has the reputation for being the eccentric uncle in the room, but in this case, he must play the role of the wise patriarch, there to remind Democrats that they win when they stick to the center-left candidates. If they pick scary socialists or rank novices incapable of governing (such as Trump!), they will never achieve aims such as checking climate change, expanding health-care coverage, reducing income inequality and keeping the United States safe and respected.
Independents and disaffected ex-Republicans whose midterm votes flipped the House to Democratic control have a very big stake in this. If the Republicans, as I suspect, are unable to rid themselves of Trump, the country will need one major party that hasn’t lost its marbles, one capable of winning and governing. Otherwise, we’re in deep trouble.