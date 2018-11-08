Sunday, Nov. 11, marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I when Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allied powers that ended the fighting. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the history and background of the United States’ role in the “Great War.”
1. Who was commander of the American Expeditionary Forces?
A. John J. Pershing
B. Douglas Haig
C. Douglas MacArthur
D. Dwight Eisenhower
2. World War I began in August 1914; when did the United States enter the war?
A. April 6, 1915
B. April 6, 1916
C. April 6, 1917
D. April 6, 1918
3. Which World War I battle lasted 47 days and is one of the most lethal in American military history?
A. The Somme
B. Verdun
C. Meuse-Argonne
D. Belleau-Wood
4. How many languages were spoken in the wartime American army?
A. 9
B. 37
C. 23
D. 46
5. What was the aim of President Woodrow Wilson’s 14 Points?
A. To enact Prohibition
B. To build a new international order
C. To strengthen the military
D. To regulate U.S. corporations
6. What were the names of the two lion cub mascots adopted by American fighter pilots in France’s Lafayette Escadrille unit?
A. Mo and Larry
B. Adam and Eve
C. Whiskey and Soda
D. Gin and Tonic
7. Who played Alvin York, World War I’s most celebrated hero, in the 1941 biopic “Sergeant York”?
A. Clark Gable
B. Jimmy Stewart
C. Gary Cooper
D. Charlie Chaplin
8. What organization was founded by World War I veterans in 1919?
A. The Veterans of Foreign Wars
B. The American Legion
C. The Grand Army of the Republic
D. The American Protective League
9. What percentage of African American soldiers during World War I served in segregated non-combatant units?
A. 50 percent
B. 39 percent
C. 75 percent
D. 89 percent
10. What international organization was formed after World War I to resolve international disputes?
A. United Nations International Court of Justice
B. League of Nations
C. Amnesty International
D. North Atlantic Treaty Organization