An Illinois public defender, Jeanne Bishop is the sister of Nancy Bishop Langert, who was murdered in 1990 along with her husband and their unborn baby. Since then, Jeanne has been a passionate voice for forgiveness and mercy based on her Christian faith in issues such as abolition of the death penalty, reform of juvenile life sentences and increasing the use of clemency for the incarcerated. Books include her memoir “Change of Heart: Justice, Mercy and Making Peace with My Sister’s Killer” and “Grace From the Rubble: Two Fathers’ Road to Reconciliation After the Oklahoma City Bombing.”