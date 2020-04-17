Pandemic has swept across the globe like a prairie wildfire. It has left death in its wake and has upended normal life: churches, schools and businesses shuttered, people in quarantine in their basements.
News that hit me hard, though, was from our country’s most devastated community: New York City. So many people died there so quickly that their bodies had to be stored in huge refrigerated trucks; many of them will be buried in New York’s potter’s field, Hart Island, a place normally reserved for unclaimed homeless, stillborn babies and people whose families have no money to bury them. The New York Times reported that people interred on the island can be retrieved for later burial, but “it is certain to heighten the horror if relatives of COVID-19 victims find out their loved one has been put in a wooden box and piled in a trench on a forbidden island overseen by the city’s jail system.”
What struck me is the near-anonymity of the victims, each a precious human being created in the image of God.
When my sister Nancy and her husband Richard were murdered in 1990, the unborn baby Nancy was carrying in her womb had no name. Nancy and Richard hadn’t had a chance to give it one before they died.
In the memorial garden where they are buried, names carved on an ivy-covered stone wall read simply: Nancy Bishop Langert, Richard Langert, Baby Langert. On Easter morning I walked to that place, heard the birds, gathered up the scent of the first green shoots and ran my fingertips over the stone, reading the names with all of my senses.
When my son Brendan, at age 6, saw that engraving for the first time, he said solemnly, “I wish I had that baby cousin.” He still does. My son is now in his 20s and a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. The loss is still immeasurable, even of a child who was nameless.
Author Madeleine L’Engle wrote of the importance of names, “All the animals, all the fish and fowl and land beasts had to be named in order to be. One of the most terrible things done to slaves…was to take away their names. Isn’t one of the worst things we can do to any prisoner is to take away his name or her name and call them by numbers? If you take away someone’s name, you can treat that person as a thing with a clear conscience.”
I thought of that while working on a book about the Oklahoma City bombing, which occurred 25 years ago this Sunday and remains the deadliest act of domestic terror in the nation’s history. Three pregnant women were among the 168 people killed in the blast: Carrie Lenz, Robbin Huff and Sheila Driver. I learned that each had already named her unborn child: Michael James Lenz III, Amber Denise Huff, Gregory N. Driver II.
I loved knowing that. That each of these beloved children are remembered by name at the national memorial for those killed in the bombing. That their lives are marked forever as having been.
Many Americans have been grieving already the loss of a loved one, and there may be many more losses to come. And each loss — of a child, a father, a grandparent in a nursing home — is profound and tragic. There will be no memorial like the one in Oklahoma City, but we will be marked by this time, and each death, even those that led to a body labeled in marker lowered into a potter’s field, shifts our world a bit. When we get to recovery and mourning, our grief must encompass them, as well.
