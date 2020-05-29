Colonel James B. Adams, a veritable renaissance man of public service, served almost three decades with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., Texas and around the country. In 1979, he returned home to his beloved state of Texas to serve as director of the Texas Department of Public Safety and chief of the Texas Rangers. He would transform and modernize law enforcement throughout the state. Adams died on April 25 in Kerrville. He was 93.
Adams was a lawyer, prosecutor, state legislator, acting director and associate director of the FBI as well. He was a distinguished public servant all his life. Yet he was more. He was kind, intelligent, straight-talking, honest and trustworthy in all things. No higher compliment could be paid by a Texas Ranger about his trust of a fellow lawman than to say, “He’ll do to ride the river with.” Adams’ word was his bond on which all could count.
Born in Corsicana the youngest of three children, Adams grew up in Mexia during Depression times. Recruited by the Army for its specialized training program in engineering studies, he was then assigned to Japanese combat language training. He completed language training at Yale, basic training at Fort Hood, then received additional language training at the University of Minnesota. As Adams turned 18, he headed for active duty in Japan. He reported for active duty on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was to spend the end of the war in Tokyo as part of the U.S. occupying forces before returning to Texas.
Adams returned to civilian life to study at Baylor University, receiving his bachelor of arts degree from Baylor and his law degree from Baylor Law School. Upon graduation from law school, he became a prosecuting attorney in nearby Limestone County. At age 24 he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives.
Adams began his FBI career in 1951 as a special agent, serving in the Seattle, San Francisco and Administrative Services Divisions. In 1959 he became Assistant Special Agent in charge of the Minneapolis office and was promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio division in 1972.
Upon the death of J. Edgar Hoover in 1972, Adams, recognized as one of the FBI’s most competent and knowledgeable officials, rose quickly through the ranks of the FBI to serve in various leadership positions, including inspector division supervisor, chief personnel officer, assistant director of the Office of Planning and Evaluation, then Assistant to the Director and Deputy Associate for Investigations.
He played a key role in briefing and testifying before congressional committees. He held key positions in the investigation into President Kennedy’s assassination as well as issues relating to organized crime and Cold-War counterintelligence. He testified extensively — and candidly — in public hearings before the Senate Church Committee (so-named for Sen. Frank Church, who chaired the committee) investigating intelligence abuses by various agencies. As the Watergate scandal unfolded, Adams was called upon to identify concerns and implement improvements throughout the bureau. He was described by a high-ranking bureau official as the “backbone” of the bureau. During these turbulent times, he was recognized for his blunt, calm and clear-eyed manner as well as for his integrity.
Appointed by President Jimmy Carter as the bureau’s acting director for a brief period in 1978, Adams was succeeded by Judge William Webster for whom Adams continued to serve as associate director. When Adams retired from the FBI to return to Texas because of his deep, abiding love for his home state, Webster spoke of Adams’ long and honorable career and that he would miss Adams’ “wise and candid counsel.” Adams received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal. He later received the Baylor Distinguished Alumni Award.
In 1980 when Adams returned to Texas, Gov. Bill Clements appointed him DPS director and chief of the Texas Rangers, a job he cherished and an agency he was fully prepared to lead. He ushered in a new era of law enforcement, modernizing selection and training of officers, investigatory techniques and methods, and broadening the role of the agency. He carved a path for many sheriffs, police officers and law enforcement offices statewide.
Colonel Adams understood the meaning of public service and the essence of duty and personal responsibility. But he was also a humble man who would never seek enlargement in death beyond what he was in life. And so we remember Adams simply as a man of great character, a good and decent man with no fear, a true Texan with integrity and a strong work ethic who sought to bring justice to all he encountered. He’ll do to ride the river with.
