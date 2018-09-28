Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.