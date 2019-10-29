James Karney served on the Midway Independent School District’s Facilities Study Committee and is part of the political action committee advocating for passage of the $148 million bond. Early voting continues through Friday with Election Day next Tuesday. School officials say the Midway ISD total tax rate will drop 8 cents with approval of the bond. The Midway ISD board voted to decrease the interest and sinking tax rate one penny and the additional 7-cent decrease is a result of House Bill 3, passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law earlier this year.