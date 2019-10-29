Like many parents moving to a new community, in the summer of 2003 my wife Anita and I investigated local schools before deciding where we would make our home. We were fortunate to have a friend who had grown up in Waco and was also a special education teacher in a Dallas area school district. When we told her of our impending move and need to find a school that would be a good fit for our autistic son, without hesitation she said, “Oh, you’ll definitely want to look at Midway.” Her advice, visits with Midway teachers and administrators, tours of schools and special education classrooms and our own research confirmed for us that Midway Independent School District would be an excellent choice for our family.
In the past 16 years, thousands of other families have come to the same conclusion as the Midway school district has grown by 46% from 5,770 students to an enrollment this fall of just over 8,400. The next 10 years will bring a predicted 2,200 more students (a 26% increase) as population growth and parents seeking an exceptional public-school district for their children continue to choose Midway. Developers and homebuilders responding to this demand have and will continue to add more and more houses throughout the district in Hewitt, Woodway, West Waco, the Highway 84 corridor and Speegleville. To meet this growth the Midway ISD school board called for a bond election on Nov. 5. Ninety-four percent of the $148 million bond is dedicated to projects that will address current and future growth.
Due to conservative fiscal practices, retirement of older debt and continued commercial and residential property development, the district expects to fund these projects while also decreasing the property tax rate by 1 cent in 2020-21. Among the 15 school districts in McLennan County, Midway’s current property tax rate of $1.25 is the sixth lowest.
Campuses at capacity
Passage of the bond is imperative. Currently, three schools — South Bosque Elementary School, Castleman Creek Elementary School and Midway Middle School — have enrollments above 100% of their campus capacity. Overall the district is using 91.6% of its capacity across its 10 campuses. Four elementary schools — Spring Valley, Speegleville, South Bosque and Castleman Creek — have one or more grades closed to new students. This means a child new to the district in some grades is unable to attend a neighborhood school due to overcrowding.
Preparing for this growth, the Midway school board and administration two years ago began a strategic planning process involving parents, teachers, staff, students and the community at large. The “Midway Momentum” program conducted community, staff and student surveys, held focus groups, completed a demographic study, and the school board appointed a fifty-member Facilities Study Committee. This representative group of parents and community members from across the district met bimonthly from September 2018 to April 2019 to identify and prioritize capital projects. Assisting the facilities committee in our work were various district staff who attended our meeting and served as resources in our discussions. We learned about enrollment trends; district demographics; state funding; district finances; curriculum and instruction; career and technical education; music and fine arts programs; athletics; maintenance and transportation; information technology; and special education programs.
We visited schools throughout the district. We saw how a lack of space at South Bosque necessitates students being tutored in hallways. We saw how a storage closet at the high school is used as instructional space for students in the health-care career program. We saw Midway Middle School in desperate need of fresh paint, new flooring, renovated bathrooms and better classroom lighting. The list of needs goes on across the district.
Members of the facilities committee were active and engaged. We asked tough questions of program presenters, school administrators and staff. We debated the merits of the current grade alignment of our schools and concluded that expanding elementary campuses to serve grades K-5, eliminating intermediate campuses and having two middle school campuses serving grades 6-8 was best for students and their families. In addition, it is also cost-efficient in its use of the Woodgate and River Valley Intermediate buildings. We balanced needs with wants. We came to consensus on projects and ranked them in priority order. The facilities study committee drew its own independent conclusions and made its own recommendations to the school board.
Bond projects
Proposed bond projects include: a new elementary school in the Hewitt area; conversion of Woodgate Intermediate to an elementary campus; conversion of River Valley Intermediate to a middle school; renovations at Midway Middle School including updated science labs, cafeteria, bathrooms, lighting and flooring; and an addition at the high school to expand career and technical education instructional spaces. Rounding out the projects are roof and HVAC replacements at other campuses and funds for technology facility renovations. A complete listing of projects can be found at: www.midwayisdbond.org.
Sixteen years ago, our family moved to the Midway school district because of its excellent reputation, the quality of the teachers, staff and administrators, and its facilities. Our son thrived at Midway. He grew from a kindergartner who barely spoke above a whisper to his teacher to a high school senior who did well in the classroom, participated in extracurricular activities and developed self-confidence, character and citizenship.
His success at school was due to previous generations who saw the need and supported the Midway ISD as it grew. In this bond election, we have the same responsibility to ensure that today’s and tomorrow’s students will have schools, classrooms, and extracurricular spaces that will allow them to learn, grow and achieve.
Please join me on Nov. 5 in voting yes for MISD kids.
