I’m confident the Chinese national rowing team will be welcomed in our community while practicing up and down the Brazos for the Tokyo Olympics. Such is the gracious nature of Wacoans. When not practicing, I hope our guests find time to visit Cameron Park Zoo and Magnolia Market at the Silos; have their photo taken alongside Darwin in historic Castle Heights; catch a Lady Bears game; and enjoy tasty barbecue. These athletes, their visit to our community and the Olympic games are representative of the hope and benefit that can be derived from the person-to-person interaction of cultural diplomacy programs. To Chinese athletes and coaches, I say, “Howdy and welcome to Waco!”
However, the flag on these athletes’ uniforms is of a nation whose government practices systematic surveillance, repression of its citizens and denial of basic human and civil rights, including the practice of one’s faith.
The communist government of China is expanding development of its “social-credit system” that punishes citizens for behavior ranging from minor infractions of playing loud music on public transit or not sorting one’s trash, to more serious activities such as making social-media comments disparaging of the government. In an Orwellian system of monitoring behavior, one can “earn” social credits by reporting the misdeeds of neighbors or strangers. Those with low social-credit scores are deemed “untrustworthy.” As punishment or to coerce behavior, the state may impose travel restrictions, not allow purchase of a home or car or deny school admission to children whose parents have low scores. The government monitors social media and the Internet to track citizens’ activities. As a practice, the Chinese government censors the Internet. A system of cameras using facial-recognition software keeps a watchful eye on public spaces.
While allowing for a state-sanctioned and controlled Protestant church, the government has for decades practiced religious persecution. Since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012 as general secretary of the Communist Party and president of the People’s Republic of China, persecution has expanded to new extremes. Multiple sources estimate 1.3 million to 2 million Muslims and Christians are imprisoned in so-called “Transformation Through Education” camps. These are nothing more than internment camps reminiscent of the 1960s Cultural Revolution. One remains in a camp till disavowal of one’s faith. Children in Chinese schools are taught that Christianity is “xie jiao” — that is, a cult. Children under 18 are not allowed to enter churches. No religious practices are permitted outside of a church building such as prayer groups, youth groups or Bible studies. Chinese police routinely harass mourners attending religious funerals.
In the special administrative region of Hong Kong, Chinese and Hong Kong governments seek to renege on the terms-of-governance treaty regarding the former British colony. For the past nine months, pro-democracy protests led by young adults have pressed the Hong Kong government to hold to terms of the agreement, which grants the rights of freedom of speech, press, assembly, association, travel, movement, academic research and religious belief to those living in Hong Kong till 2047.
By authoring this piece, I will likely be placed on a blacklist of persons not permitted to travel to China. Any visa application that I might submit will be denied or, as is their practice for those who criticize the Chinese government, simply misplaced. Such is the nature and reach of this communist state.
To our Chinese visitors, though, all courtesies should be extended, whether they’re rowing along the Brazos or acquainting themselves with our ways, including our freedoms. I say, “Howdy and welcome to Waco!”
