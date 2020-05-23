We hear much talk these days about reopening our economy and getting back to “normal.” Frankly, we must resist returning to “normal.” The ideals originally driving our democracy demand we construct a “new normal,” rejecting the status quo.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought immense suffering and grievous injustice but laid bare deep chasms of structural inequity in our society. A few glaring, shameful spectacles of this reveal how threadbare our safety net has been in protecting the working poor.
Because of the massive unemployment across the country, more than 9 million are losing the health insurance tied to their jobs. Unemployment, at 25%, is the worst since the Great Depression. An astonishingly cold-hearted decision by the Texas Supreme Court now allows evictions and debt collections to resume after having been on hold. With some 1.9 million Texans unemployed, this may prove an unrecoverable blow to once-working families.
This callous decision reveals another fissure: Many of the rich are not taking up their share of civic responsibility in this crisis. Working poor and minority communities bear the greatest brunt — twice or three times as fierce as the rest of the nation.
Farm workers and meat-packers — generally minority folks — are forced to labor even as infection rates threaten their health. Their wages are so low that they could never afford the airplane and cruise-ship tickets of the very travelers who brought the virus to American shores, yet they suffer the most. If they don’t work, then there’s no unemployment compensation. This is as close to involuntary servitude as you can get. They’re ironically “essential workers,” yet many are deemed “illegal” by this administration. How does one rationalize illegal essential workers?
Congress’ save-the-ship legislation tilts in favor of the top 10% of wealth-holders, pressing the foot harder on the necks of the poor. Despite paying $11.7 billion in state and local taxes and $24 billion in federal taxes, undocumented workers were excluded by Congress from any benefits — even those voluntarily paying taxes (as much as $4.5 billion) under a special IRS program. With hundreds of thousands of people searching food banks to sustain lives, the administration’s perverse pandemic priority has included spending $500 million to paint the border wall black.
We are bereft of any unifying call to share sacrifice. Rather, rife individualism and selfishness are legitimized. The not-so-subtle subtext is to sacrifice certain people’s lives for the economy.
The pandemic has exposed the ruptures in our system. The education of minority kids — already systemically inferior — is being shredded as the “at-home” system deepens our divide while their parents scramble to put bread on the table, living in cramped quarters that intensify COVID-19 risk. No doubt fearing citizen redress at the polls, some governors have joined the Trump administration to make voting more difficult rather than easier. These ugly scars will endure.
Each of us should now rededicate ourselves to the work of rescue and reconstruction. The pandemic highlights how we must fundamentally alter our priorities if we’re to reclaim a vibrant and just democracy, well within the framework of our Constitution’s championing equality, promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
