Some seven decades ago, a Russian leader proclaimed that no war would be required to defeat the United States. He predicted that we could be defeated by internal division.
Today that prophecy seems all too imminent with the U.S. Senate majority clearly conceding its power and authority to the almighty executive branch, leaving only the U.S. House of Representatives to attempt the preservation of our Constitution from abuses by a president who has called on Russia, the Ukraine and China to investigate a potential political rival and to interfere with our election.
My service in the U.S. Navy was completed in December 1947, but my oath of service to defend my country has been neither forgotten nor diminished. Many elected members of Congress, in both houses, seem to have very short memories of the oaths they repeated when sworn into office. Many seem to have developed blind eyes with regard to actions and statements by the president that clearly show abuses of his office, actions and statements that were made openly before cameras. It appears that the president is so confident of blind loyalty in the Senate majority that he even welcomes an impeachment trial so that he can boast about it in the coming election.
The president has made one contribution to our vocabulary. He has labeled those who defied his anger and testified as “Never Trumpers.” That term can be translated as dedicated public servants or concerned defenders of the Constitution. This president behaves as if he feels he has the power of a king. Many of his actions, such as deserting our allies, the Kurds; weakening efforts to control global warming; upsetting relations with long-cherished European allies; and attempting to gloss over the threat to world peace that is presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin; even trying to restore Putin to more active participation in NATO, can only have provided comfort and satisfaction to Putin. These and other developments have divided not only Americans but America from some of our most important allies.
We try to discourage bullying with our children and in our schools, yet the most blatant bullying in America is the work of the president. We try to promote honesty in our youth, yet it seems the president has little regard for honesty. We want loyalty to be a strong trait among us, but the president shows traits of loyalty only to those who are outspoken proponents of his. He turns his wrath on anyone he considers an opponent, even a child (as we saw in the case of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl with Asperger’s syndrome).
I believe President Trump ran for office on a whim, was surprised that he was elected and has never really grasped the skills required to properly fulfill the requirements of the office. The latter is particularly disappointing, given the rare opportunity he has to do right by America, one term or two.
