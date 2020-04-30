Good morning, America. God bless all the unsung heroes who work on and behind the front lines in this terrible war we’re waging against a common and fearsome foe: the so-called novel coronavirus, alias SARS-CoV-2, alias COVID-19 in its humanly manifest form. As a nation, we have faced many trials and tribulations worse than this and have pulled together to overcome challenges. Are we capable of doing so now?
Consider our history: We survived World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and terrorism on as grand a scale as the 9/11 attacks that leveled our center of commerce, battered our military headquarters and claimed the lives of many people. We have marveled as terrorism was shockingly perpetuated by our own countrymen, complete with deadly spectacles such as the Branch Davidian siege just outside Waco and the Oklahoma City bombing inspired by it and ignited on the second anniversary of the tank and tear-gas assault of the Davidian compound 10 miles east of Waco.
And, yes, we lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, which certainly offers examples of how city and state leaders either limited the outbreak within their borders or aggravated the deadly outcomes through public ignorance and political impotence. History tells us that between 280 and 500 local folks died of the 1918 flu. Mayor Ed McCullough reportedly closed schools, theaters and movie houses.
Our government has had some fiascos, even now, but we still have the best country in the world. We suffered through the Great Depression. Yet we can all work together again and win again.
And so I say again: Kudos to all the unsung heroes pulling us toward victory and showing tremendous courage against this scourge. To all the doctors, nurses and other health-care attendants who have faced an awesome adversary, admitted their fears and then gotten down to work to eradicate this disease and save lives, our blessings. To the firefighters, police and other brave souls who continue their duty, their service makes me proud to be an American. To the postal carriers, United Parcel Service and Fed Express workers and other carriers on the ground and in the air, thank you. To the airline employees, grocery-store stockers and checkout folks, truck drivers and others who continue to ensure our goods and services get to us, thank you.
To the farmers and factory workers laboring overtime to produce food and necessary items such as face masks, sanitizers, uniforms and gloves as well as life-saving ventilators, I cannot thank you enough. I send up prayers of protection for all my friends and family, the governments of all nations and their leaders. I’m sure they all must feel the heavy burden and find it exhausting to carry on their duties, yet they continue to persevere at great personal cost to themselves and their families.
I have witnessed great kindness. Jimmy Fallon’s film crew filmed a nurse walking to work in New York City; she began drawing cheers from high-rises as she made her work to the viral front lines. A woman camped out in front of her mother’s nursing-home window; they “touched” lovingly through the glass. And then there were prayer groups in automobiles driving through the Temple, Texas, Baylor Scott & White hospital parking lots, complete with honks, waves and signs of encouragement to medical staff. Nurses, in masks and gloves, stood at windows with a huge “Thank you” poster.
All this warms my heart and gives me hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.