A year has passed since I took issue with state leaders who blamed out-of-control property taxes on local governments. With the 86th Texas Legislature now in session, public education and school finance have emerged as top priorities. And as with any high-profile issue, we will witness a lot of posturing, sound bites and finger-pointing in coming weeks and months.
Some things to ponder:
First, our state constitution says “it shall be the duty of the legislature of the state to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”
Key words? Legislature, suitable provision, support, maintenance and free schools. Today it’s generally accepted that school finance is a shared responsibility of the Texas Legislature and local school districts. We should indeed be equal partners.
Second, the complicated formula for funding our schools was created by the Texas Legislature decades ago, has been patched several times since, yet continues to shift more and more of the financial burden to local property taxpayers. This year the state’s share of public school funding will reach, by one calculation, a historic low of 39 percent, down steeply from 48 percent in 2008.
Third, a majority of your local property taxes already go to funding public schools. If the state paid an equal share of total school funding, as it did once upon a time, this would be a major step toward genuine property-tax relief.
As Texans, we have big expectations. Such expectations should include providing an excellent education for our children. Various metrics compare how well states educate their students. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016 only nine states spent less money per student than Texas, ranking us 41st. Also in 2016, U.S. News & World Report ranked Texas 33rd in educational performance.
When considering these facts, only one word should come to mind: unacceptable. Even though Texas educators manage more duties and responsibilities with less, parents raising children in Texas should be deeply embarrassed.
As the legislative session gets underway, many of our state’s leaders have expressed a greater interest in committing more money to our public schools. But don’t be fooled by proposals which only limit the growth of property taxes in the state without having adequate revenue attached to it. Your taxes will still increase and our education system will have even less money with which to work.
Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed an early childhood development initiative. The Texas House has recommended an additional $9 billion for public school finance. These are both encouraging signs the state is serious about improving the educational outcomes of our children. But you must help. Your senator and representative need to hear from you.
Encourage them to do two things: First, increase per-student public education funding. Second, fix the school funding formula to balance the state’s share of the partnership to provide real property-tax relief. School finance reform is imperative. Our public education system should be a source of pride, reflecting the greatness of our state.