This month I testified in Austin about our property taxes before our state legislators. Let me assure you: Chicken Little is alive and well in the halls of our State Capitol. Lawmakers have convinced most everyone that Texas is one of the most heavily taxed states in the nation, that property taxes are skyrocketing out of control and that seniors are being taxed out of their homes.
Before you get too worked up, hear me out. According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, Texas in 2016 ranked 37th in state and local tax revenue as a percentage of personal income. In other words, 36 states collect more state and local taxes than Texas. These taxes are primarily property and sales taxes. We have avoided the dreaded personal income tax and I hope always will.
But wait, property taxes are skyrocketing, aren’t they? Maybe not… You hear about huge percentage increases over the past 10 years or rhetoric about the large increase in dollars raised by local governments. But remember, we don’t pay our bills in percentages, we pay in dollars. Also, remember that over the last 10 years many more people have moved to Texas. Presumably they pay taxes, too.
So maybe it’s better to look at these increases in dollars per person instead of misleading percentages or total dollar increases. When we do so, it paints a very different and more accurate picture. From 2007 to 2017, average property taxes statewide on a per-person basis increased less than two dollars per week for counties, less than three dollars per week for cities and seven dollars per week for schools.
We all know more than 50 percent of our property-tax bill comes from the schools. And the biggest increase in our property-tax bill is a direct result of the state’s funding formula which continues to reduce the state share of school funding, even though the state’s constitutional obligation is to provide our children with a free public education. And, yes, during hearings, senators were quick to point to the 13-0 vote by the Texas Commission on Public School Finance to increase public school funding.
If the state actually pays an equal share of total school funding — and locally elected officials are understandably skeptical — then it should lead to a significant school property-tax reduction for you and me and even eliminate the state’s “recapture” system under which property-wealthy schools divert property-tax revenue to the state to funnel elsewhere to equalize poor and rich school districts. Another way to drive down property taxes for cities and counties: Stop future and past unfunded mandates. Saying they’ll prohibit these is great. In fact the House passed such a bill last session, but it wasn’t even considered in the Senate. Clearly, legislators have contributed mightily to the higher property taxes so readily blamed on local officials.
And let’s address that point of our seniors being taxed out of their homes. I certainly understand most retired folks are on fixed incomes and often get little if any cost-of-living adjustments. To the Legislature’s credit, they instituted a system which allows seniors to defer property taxes. You can go to the state comptroller’s website and find form 50-126 which allows folks who are disabled or 65 and older to defer payment of all property taxes.
So please call your legislators and tell them to focus on the statewide problems of public education and unfunded mandates — and stop trying to restrict local governments from providing quality-of-life services such as police, fire protection, libraries, parks, roads and senior services. I really hope the Texas Legislature will work with us on property tax relief.