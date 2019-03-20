The United States will be short 120,000 doctors by the end of next decade, according to the latest research from the Association of American Medical Colleges. This shortage will become permanent unless medical schools make the path to becoming a doctor a bit less arduous.
Some medical schools seem to take pride in imposing a heavy emotional and physical toll on their students. Toughen up aspiring doctors early on, the thinking goes, so they’re prepared for long hours and high stress when they’re working in clinical settings.
That thinking is outmoded and risks dissuading people who would make excellent physicians. To graduate skilled doctors — enough of them — med schools must invest more in their students’ mental and physical health.
It’s no secret medical school is challenging. It should be, of course. Students are learning to navigate matters of life and death. Classes and lab work demand long hours and significant intellectual effort. Students invest years of their time and significant sums of money. Given these challenges, it stands to reason that med schools should do all they can to help their charges succeed.
At some schools, however, the academic culture is toxic. Students are expected to master material on their own; seeking help is seen as a sign of weakness. Nearly half of all medical students report having been publicly embarrassed by faculty, staff or peers. One survey found that about half of medical students are suffering burnout — that is, severe emotional and physical exhaustion.
Many talented young people have taken note of these negatives and decided that medicine may not be the right field for them. The number of med school applicants has been flat for the past four years. Neither medical schools, nor a health-care system desperate for doctors, can afford to see the pool of potential med students dry up. Medical schools can create a more supportive learning environment without sacrificing rigor.
Some have heeded this call. The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine offers free mental-health care delivered by a dedicated team of providers to its more than 900 students. Stanford Medical School runs a cognitive behavioral therapy program to teach techniques for reducing stress. Administrators have also set up an annual wellness survey specifically to identify and treat the problem of sleep deprivation that’s all too common among med students.
Recent academic research has chronicled the positive effect that institutional investments in academic and mental-health support can have on student performance. We’ve acted on the findings from this research at St. George’s University.
Our students work closely with learning strategists to navigate academic challenges. Small-group instruction and collaborative learning environments informed by the latest pedagogical research are the norm. St. George’s also offers programs on time-management, effective note-taking and mock residency interviews — skills students don’t typically learn in the classroom.
A healthier med school culture may also help diversify the ranks of physicians in the United States. The cut-throat status quo has yielded a doctor workforce that’s almost three-quarters white. Less than 5 percent are black. Medical schools should be tough. But it doesn’t have to be miserable. By investing in support services, medical schools can boost student well-being — and turn out better doctors.