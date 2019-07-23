For years, journalists chased the GMO story, laboring to write balanced articles. More recently, as serious reporters investigated, they discovered it was all pro and no con. It was hard to balance the proven science of biotechnology with a thin conspiracy theory.
Something similar is happening with livestock production, especially beef. Some activists have accepted on faith that cattle production is a bad thing. What passes as evidence leaves out some critical elements, assuming land used for grass can grow other crops. Mostly, this is not true.
Americans love beef. Consumed with the same responsibility recommended for all foods, it’s healthy, too. The Institute of Medicine recommends between 10 and 35 percent of total daily consumed kilocalories should be protein. There is not a better protein package than meat. If one adopts a total plant-based diet, that does not necessarily mean a reduction in calories.
People who eat beef within global dietary guidelines consume high-quality protein and nutrients like iron, zinc and B vitamins. A three-ounce serving of lean beef provides 25 grams of protein and 170 calories. To gain the same amount of protein from plant-based quinoa, you’d need to eat three cups. That’s about 660 calories.
Then there’s the often-misreported data of cattle’s contribution to greenhouse gases and climate change. Scientists working with EPA have determined that about 4.2 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States result from livestock production. Of that number, 1.9 percent can be attributed to beef. If we were to launch every cow in America into high orbit around the sun, we’d be left with essentially the same greenhouse-gas emissions we had before.
By comparison, transportation and electricity are responsible for 55 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions. If one perceives a problem, it should be attacked where it really exists.
About 40 percent of the land in the United States is too rocky, steep or arid to support other types of agriculture. All that will grow there is grass, and people can’t eat that. Well, maybe we could, but we cannot digest it. Our bodies are not designed to process those nutrients.
Many ranchers refer to themselves as “grass farmers.” They grow grass within the conditions the climate and soil dictate. They use cattle or other livestock to harvest it for human consumption. Literally, no fruits, nuts, vegetables or grains will ever be grown there.
Misguided efforts to do away with cattle would eliminate a large portion of our available supply of protein. Efforts to ramp up production of plant-based foods on the remaining land may not be possible. If it were, it would surely generate more carbon emissions. There is no way to produce a crop without rolling fossil-fueled machinery across it, even though the biotechnology previously mentioned has reduced the number of trips across the field. Significant reductions in greenhouse gases would not be possible, even if no cow lived on the planet.
What of the economic impact? Since there is livestock production in great swaths of land area where little or nothing else can be grown, the resulting business of marketing, processing, transporting and retailing beef supports thousands of jobs. This is a $10.5 billion-dollar chunk of the Texas economy. Without it, parts of rural Texas would disappear and the economy would suffer.
All cattle eat grass. Some are grain-fed, but that happens near the end of the production cycle. Some cattle are fed only grass. That product is currently in high demand. Cattle are efficient grass-digestion factories, consuming plants humans cannot eat and converting it to tasty, nutritious and healthy protein.
Can we give all that up? Only if we follow a false narrative to an ill-advised decision. The comparatively tiny greenhouse-gas amounts attributed to livestock production are insignificant when compared to other sources. The benefits of livestock production far outweigh the mostly theoretical concerns. So enjoy that juicy steak or tasty hamburger — free of climate guilt. I know I will.