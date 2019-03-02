More than 30 Texas counties lack a single primary-care doctor. Nearly 6 million Texans live in areas with a shortage of primary-care providers.
It’s no wonder the state has the fourth worst doctor-patient ratio in the nation. And things could get even worse. According to a recent report from the Department of State Health Services, Texas’ shortfall of primary-care physicians will increase 67 percent by 2030. And Texas’ population is poised to double within another 20 years.
Simply put, the Lone Star State needs more doctors. It can find them at international medical schools. Many of these international medical graduates, or IMGs, are U.S. citizens who went abroad for medical school and are eager to return home to practice.
Primary-care doctors are crucial to managing the state’s immense public health challenges. One in three Texans is obese. One in 10 has type 2 diabetes. One in five suffers from multiple chronic diseases.
Yet Texas’ medical schools aren’t producing enough primary-care docs to meet our state’s needs. Forty percent of the state’s medical students leave after graduation. Many of the remaining 60 percent pursue careers as specialists.
International medical graduates, by contrast, seek careers in primary care more often than their U.S.-educated peers. Nearly 70 percent of international medical graduates chose residencies in primary care last year, compared to just 37 percent of U.S. medical school graduates.
International medical graduates are also more likely to practice in minority and underserved communities. Nationwide, in regions where at least three-quarters of the population is non-white, nearly four in 10 doctors were educated overseas. That propensity to serve in minority communities is important for Texas, given that more than half the state’s population identifies as either African-American, Hispanic or Latino.
In areas where 10 percent of residents are below the federal poverty line, one-quarter of doctors are international medical school graduates. That’s significant for cities like Lubbock and Houston where one in five people lives in poverty.
There’s even evidence that international medical graduates deliver superior patient care. One BMJ study found that patients who received care from international medical graduates had lower mortality rates than those treated by U.S. grads.
Many international medical graduates are already practicing stateside and their ranks are growing. Last year, such international medical graduates matched into U.S. residencies at the highest rate in 25 years. Between 2010 and 2016, the number of practicing U.S. physicians who graduated from medical schools in the Caribbean increased by 13,000.
Texas’ numerous teaching hospitals are home to many of these international grads. More than 30 alumni of St. George’s University — the school I lead — started residency programs in Texas last year, everywhere from Corpus Christi and San Antonio to Fort Worth and Amarillo. Between 2014 and 2018, the number of our grads entering residencies in Texas more than doubled.
The Lone Star State’s doctor shortfall will widen unless state leaders take action. Their first call should be to international medical graduates — to let them know that they are welcome in Texas.