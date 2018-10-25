On a recent day in rural Texas, a group of about 30 women sat in a heavily air-conditioned room, clutching paper plates of pre-cut cheese and plastic cups of wine. They were meeting for the ninth time since Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. They keep in touch between meetings using a private email listserv of 136 registered members and a secret Facebook group. The blinds are closed on the windows surrounding them, and the women look uneasy when the door opens and latecomers grab seats in the back. Everyone in the room voted for Hillary Clinton. Almost everyone outside the room voted for Trump.
This is a group of women who meet in secret because they are afraid of isolation and backlash from their community. Who meet in secret because to be liberal in public would mean risking business, friendships and community acceptance.
As midterms approach, talk of an impending “blue wave” has become the metaphor of choice in the risky and addictive game of predicting election outcomes. But measuring the blue wave by looking at public displays of partisanship, at partisan hashtags or party registration or campaign yard signs won’t tell us a lot about our democracy that we don’t already know. That’s because our tribalism has raised the stakes for being publicly political and going against the tide, for liberals and conservatives alike.
The secret meeting of Texas women is evidence of that. The group has both a confidentiality agreement and a mission statement. Its members have husbands who voted for Trump, who don’t know about the group or with whom they don’t discuss politics.
At their monthly meetings, the women talk about politics, mail anonymous postcards to voters in their rural county and vent about their interactions with conservative neighbors and co-workers, their church, their family and their friends. They are a secret organization of rural Americans, of grandmothers, of patriots.
This isn’t what we typically think of when we imagine a secret society. What comes to mind are subversive underground networks whose purpose was and is to instill fear, marginalize and attack. We think of the Ku Klux Klan with hoods that allow the family man to be disconnected from his bigotry and his violence. We may also think of groups who formed secret societies precisely to escape this attack, to combat persecution along the lines of race, sexual orientation or religion.
But secrecy is no longer exclusive to these groups. Instead, secrecy looks like a group of grandmothers with wine and cheese. It looks like ordinary Americans whose political preferences have become a source of not only difference but of persecution, of ostracization and fear.
The recent anonymous op-ed from a member of the Trump administration tells us that even those who have tremendous power fear backlash for their political beliefs. But the existence of the group of women in rural Texas, and of others online, suggests this is also the case for average Americans who care about politics but are too afraid to let their opinions be known to those around them.
As we turn to the midterm elections, it will be tempting to go on as we have before. To attribute these changes to the swinging pendulum of a volatile American public. To view entire communities as red or blue.
Instead, we ought to dig deeper. We might look into our own communities, into our own lives, for the people in hiding. And when we do that, we might find that the public is no longer what we see in public. We might find a group of grandmothers pledging allegiance to the flag in secret. We might find a hidden democracy.