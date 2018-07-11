There is no controversy about breastfeeding. It is the biological norm. It saves families money. It provides optimal health for infants and children. The more breastmilk a child receives, the more extended benefits through childhood. And these are big-ticket illnesses to be avoided — slashing the odds of childhood obesity, cutting the sudden infant death syndrome risk in half (the leading cause of death during the first year), increasing the odds of survival for infants born prematurely, not to mention reducing the incidence of ear infections that require parents to miss work for another pediatric visit and another round of antibiotics. These named benefits are only a few headliners and do not include the lifesaving benefits for the breastfeeding mother.
Like limiting soda consumption or wearing a seat belt, these public health facts are no longer in dispute, meaning they are backed up by objectively good science — decades of replication, peer review and research free from conflict of interest. So when the World Health Assembly’s member nations drafted a resolution to collectively support breastfeeding and discourage inappropriate formula marketing, it should have been a formality.
However, U.S. delegates refused to sign the resolution and even threatened retaliatory actions against smaller countries that refused to abstain. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesman cited a hesitation to support any measure that might stigmatize a mother based on her feeding choice. This familiar argument has been perpetuated by the infant-formula industry because it keeps the infant feeding choice mired in controversy, rather than shifting towards the more productive arena of public health solutions.
A common misunderstanding is that supporting breastfeeding hurts formula-feeding families. The reality is that it helps all families. For example, formula companies frequently use health care providers to dispense samples of the premium formula brands. The formula-feeding parent may infer this free gift as an implied endorsement and shell out the premium cost over the first year of the infant’s life. The diaper bag worth about $40 will end up costing that formula-feeding family an extra $1,600, but yielding no additional benefit over the generic infant formula brand. The WHO resolution called for countries to voluntarily restrict the ability of formula manufacturers to unethically market their products (say, by their health care providers).
Based on current initiation rates of at least 82 percent in the United States, it is clear most women want to breastfeed. In recent years, the growth of baby-friendly hospital practices such as keeping new mothers and babies together, teaching them how to breastfeed and educating pregnant women on the differences between formula feeding and breastfeeding has increased breastfeeding success. In other words, when the environment makes breastfeeding easier, more women are able to meet their goals. Those same baby-friendly practices also include training formula-feeding parents on how to pace bottle feeds to curtail infant obesity. (Yes, that is a thing.)
Of the 80 percent to 90 percent of women who want to breastfeed, only about a third meet their breastfeeding goals, indicating a gap in the infrastructure of support. Breastfeeding can be difficult — especially for a woman who lacks a supportive physician, mother, partner or employer. The WHO resolution was drafted to collectively commit to increasing the likelihood of success for those who wish to breastfeed. Encouraging evidence-based feeding has nothing to do with shaming anyone into breastfeeding, but rather making sure all parents have access to the same information so they can make an informed feeding decision, free of corporate influence, that is best for their families.