The University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll released on April 24 estimates that 71% of Texans believe the novel coronavirus will be contained within a few months, but I have two concerns: First, our fate is inseparable from the rest of the nation. Second, many seem to believe the COVID-19 virus is only a more virulent version of the flu and, whether the curve is flattened or not, it too will pass. I address here the second concern by comparing the pandemic with other major events in our history.
As of 7:31 a.m. Monday, the Johns Hopkins website reported 54,877 American COVID-19 deaths. Assuming the pandemic is half over and the deaths over time will resemble a bell-shaped curve, we can take the current number and double it to reach 109,754 as the final death toll estimate. Using Wikipedia’s “Wars ranked by U.S. combat deaths,” this number exceeds the death tolls of eight of our 10 deadliest wars. It is greater than the combined total for Vietnam (47,424), Korea (33,686), Iraq (3,836) and Afghanistan (1,833). As well, the estimated pandemic deaths are equal to 38% of those in World War II (291,557), our deadliest war, 51% of Civil War deaths (214,938), and exceed those of World War I (53,402) by 106%.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports the 1918 flu pandemic infected 500 million, about a third of the world population, and 50 million, or 10%, died. U.S. deaths totaled 675,000, exceeding the total for all 10 of the deadliest wars in our history (658,669). A graph of these deaths resembles three steep and jagged mountain peaks rather than the simple symmetrical curve we usually see. Obviously, our excellent health care was nonexistent a hundred years ago but the flu virus spread slowly through land and water travel. By contrast, the COVID-19 virus was jetted from China to 184 countries and regions.
How similar is COVID-19 to the HIV virus that has killed more than 700,000 Americans since 1981? Deaths reached their peak in 1995 (50,877) but were 16,350 in 2017 and continue. The HIV virus is transmitted through intimate human contact and shared drug needles, while the COVID-19 virus contaminates confined spaces like buses, doctors’ waiting rooms, nursing homes and the homes of our protectors. An effective vaccine for the HIV virus has not been discovered and flu vaccines are only partially effective.
Researchers racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine seem optimistic. Let’s hope it’s justified. During the 2014-2017 Ebola epidemic, only 11 people in the United States were treated and only one died. The CDC reports the Ebola virus, another coronavirus linked to bats, was identified in 1976 and the FDA finally approved a vaccine just last year. We must be patient because we would be worse off if a prematurely released vaccine is ineffective or is more deadly than the disease.
I would be surprised if one in a million Texans realized on March 1, when the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases was 30, that it could grow to 928,619 by April 25, according the CDC. In other words, the number of cases on April 24 was 30,954 times greater than it was less than two months earlier. In the face of such uncertainty, we should lean toward doing too much rather than too little. Almost 80 years ago, Churchill praised the British as they, and especially their pilots, were resisting Nazi attempts to bomb them into submission. Let’s hope we too show the courage to “keep calm and carry on” — and when this deadly ordeal is over, we can say: This was America’s finest hour, we never, never, never gave in.
