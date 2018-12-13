Give Lindsey Graham credit. When it comes to regime change, at least he’s consistent. The Republican senator from South Carolina has supported the removal of dictators from U.S. adversaries such as Iraq and Libya, and now he wants new leadership for a crucial U.S. ally: Saudi Arabia.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “is a wrecking ball,” Graham said at a recent press conference after he and a small group of senators received a CIA briefing on the October murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “If the Saudi government is going to be in the hands of this man for a long time to come, I find it very difficult to be able to do business because I think he’s crazy, I think he’s dangerous and he has put this relationship at risk.”
The pontifications of senators on foreign policy usually don’t count for much. Most of the constitutional power is invested in the executive branch. Senators get to advise and consent on treaties, diplomatic nominations and generals, but statecraft is left to the president and his advisers.
There is one area, however, in which a single senator can make a big difference: arms sales. And Graham has promised he will not support any arms sales to Saudi Arabia so long as Prince Mohammed remains in charge. Graham successfully pressed colleagues on both sides of the aisle Thursday to support a resolution that squarely says MBS, as he is known, is complicit in Khashoggi’s murder.
This is a big deal. For one, it undermines President Donald Trump’s pledge not to hold arms sales to Saudi Arabia hostage over the Khashoggi affair. Furthermore, it puts pressure on the State Department to sanction the de facto head of the Saudi state. So much for Graham’s early-autumn bromance with Trump during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
This task is difficult because of the opacity of the Saudi royal family. It’s highly implausible that the United States has much influence over it, says Patrick Clawson, director of research for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. For now, he says, the task should be to get the Saudis to change their behavior instead of dwelling on the past. Also, the time to exert such influence would have been in 2015, when MBS was positioning himself to be heir.
There is an additional problem with Graham’s approach. If he forces the State Department to apply what are known as Magnitsky sanctions on MBS, why stop there? Khashoggi’s murder was brutal, yet there are other heads of state more deserving of this dishonor than MBS: The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran come to mind. And if the United States starts applying sanctions to heads of state, what is to stop other countries from sanctioning the U.S. president?
Finally, the Saudis also have leverage of their own. While Graham is correct that the Saudis have joined the fight against Islamic State and Iran for their own strategic reasons, not as a favor to the U.S., the Saudis can still affect the price of oil. As the world’s largest exporter, they can make gasoline more expensive for Americans whenever they wish. Saudi use of its oil weapon after the U.S. supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War helped cause the infamous gas station lines of the 1970s.
All that said, Graham is to be commended for trying to force Saudi Arabia to pay a greater price than the Trump administration has been willing to impose. He’s right: America’s allies must know they cannot demolish international norms the way MBS has.