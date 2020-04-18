April 22, 1970, was not in fact the first Earth Day. A month before the national observance sponsored by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, several sites in California celebrated Earth Day as envisioned by John McConnell, a former Pentecostal boy preacher turned mystic and entrepreneur. McConnell claimed that his Earth Day, held on the cosmically significant date of the spring equinox, was “born in prayer,” while Denis Hayes, whom Sen. Nelson tasked with organizing the April 22 event, called his Earth Day “the most widely observed secular international holiday.” The spirit of the event has been contested ever since, with people of faith and environmental activists often eyeing each other warily across an ideological divide.
The anthropologist and devout Episcopalian Margaret Mead had the distinction of speaking at both inaugural Earth Days. While the founders tussled over who owned the name and whether Nelson chose April 22 in honor of Vladimir Lenin’s birthday (he did not), Mead recognized an all-hands-on-deck moment. She was equally willing to work with a Christian mystic or a secular senator to spread the word that humans had one planet to share, and one chance to survive. Fifty years later, in the throes of COVID-19, her message has renewed urgency.
As an anthropologist, Mead was trained to value all human life. In the early 20th century, her discipline was on the forefront of combating racism. Mead and her colleagues fanned out across the globe to do research demonstrating that there was greater variety within populations than between them, and that those differences were rooted more in culture than in biology.
During World War II, she applied those insights to many aspects of the war effort. In 1942, for example, she advised New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia on how to make patriotic events inclusive rather than narrowly nationalistic. At the “I Am an American Day” parade, recently naturalized citizens carried the flags of their previous countries alongside American flags to embody a nation united across race, ethnicity, geographic origin and religion.
The United States’ use of atomic bombs in Japan stunned Mead. Before that rupturing event, she believed that humans had time and space to work out their differences. A calamity might doom one society, but not everyone, everywhere. “Now that sense of time has been irrevocably taken from us,” she said at a conference in 1949. “There is no time at all, the beginning of a solution, the sure sense that a solution can be found, is necessary now, at once.” Upon hearing of Hiroshima, she scrapped the manuscript she was working on, titled “Learning to Live in One World.” The topic had become even more important, but nothing she had written before that day felt adequate to the new epoch.
The responsible use of technology, including nuclear technology, became one of the primary themes of her later work. She also became increasingly concerned about the environment. The new pestilences — radioactive fallout, toxic smog, poisoned water — were no respecters of persons. They would cross borders and social classes in search of victims. No one was safe.
During one of the few sermons she preached, at Yale’s Battell Chapel, Mead warned that, “If something goes wrong with the air in this church, everyone will die.” Members of American congregations who are now streaming their services, lest they kill with or be killed by an exhaled virus, understand this sentiment better than Mead’s original, befuddled audience. So few of them smiled, nodded or greeted her warmly after the service, Mead vowed never to preach again.
Instead, Mead found a wide audience for her Earth Day messages. In her April 22, 1970, remarks, she lamented, “No society has ever yet been able to handle the temptations of technology, to mastery, to waste, to exuberance, to exploration and exploitation. We have to create something new, something that has never existed in the world before. We have to learn to cherish this Earth and cherish it as something that is fragile, that’s only one, that’s all we have.” This idea was so vital to Mead that her tombstone reads, “To cherish the life of the world.”
Mead continued to speak on the equinox Earth Days as well. (While the April 22 Earth Day did not become a major recurring event until the 1990s, the equinox Earth Day continued annually after 1970.) She chaired the event in 1978, just months before her death, and said, “Earth Day celebrates the interdependence within the natural world of all living things. … It celebrates our long past in which we have learned so much of the ways of the universe, and our long future, if only we apply what we know responsibly and wisely.” Those remarks were reprinted in the journal of the Environmental Protection Agency, which, like Earth Day, turns 50 this year.
Pandemics were not so much on Mead’s, or anyone’s mind in 1970, but they fit the same pattern of an existential threat that was abetted by technology — in this case, airplanes — and can only be addressed with a combination of more technology (tests, ventilators, vaccines) and a recognition that we human beings are all in this together. There can be no large Earth Day gatherings this year, but the empty streets and clearer air testify to a few lessons learned, slowly and at a staggering cost. We still only have one planet. We cannot deny our interdependence. Life is fragile and to be cherished. It feels, again, necessary to set aside projects that were suited to a bygone era. We have to create something new.
