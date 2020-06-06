If the 76th anniversary of the massive D-Day invasion that proved the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany conjures anything today, it’s that Americans back then shared sacrifices at home, put aside political gridlock in crisis and drew together to focus on threats bigger than them. That’s why they’ve come to be known as the Greatest Generation, survivors of everything the Great Depression and World War II could throw at them. Their collective resolve, stamina and courage render many Americans today more Lilliputian than “great,” given to shameless politicizing and trivializing of everything from police brutality to civic unrest to a pandemic that has killed more than 110,000 of our friends and neighbors and fellow citizens.
Yet for a brief period last week, the apparent threat to a helpless toddler was enough to draw Wacoans of all colors and backgrounds in an impromptu collaborative bid to help Waco police seek out 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales. While this desperate search ended in tragedy — the toddler’s body was found in a trash bin and his mother was placed under arrest — little Frankie in death managed what so much else marking our times fails to: His disappearance struck a chord of compassion and concern in many of us to race against the clock to save his life.
Waco police issued their statewide Amber Alert after an hours-long search for the missing toddler Monday afternoon at Cameron Park rolled into evening. Police fanned out on foot and by boat and by air to look for Frankie, supposedly last seen in a bathroom in Cameron Park’s Pecan Bottoms. Local folks joined in the search effort and helped keep police provisioned. Their involvement was driven by something so fundamentally basic and human that no one could marginalize or politicize it. The mission was pure, simple and morally beyond question.
Indeed, the search may well have been driven by a longing in many of us to help out when so much else seems beyond our ability to remedy anymore. The pandemic? Many of us do what we can through physical distancing and the wearing of masks, though talk radio and some of our politicians now dismiss it as much ado about nothing, politically correct nonsense. Police violence? Well, sure, the death of George Floyd is horrific, except some of our politicians suggest that Floyd’s death was a “staged event” to hinder President Trump’s reelection and that the protests are funded by Jewish billionaire and liberal bogeyman George Soros.
The hard truth is that many issues are complicated; the solutions must be as well. Whether mysterious pandemics still taking steep death tolls or police actions veering into abuse of authority, each problem requires earnest study, honest analysis and active community engagement free of partisanship and conspiracy-peddling and leaps to mad conclusions — all the more difficult because of those who believe solutions must fit on bumper stickers. The need to save Frankie Gonzales last week dispensed any need for debate. His safety was paramount. Alas, the story of his going missing at Cameron Park turned out to be a ruse, a lie, emblematic of our sorry times and a demonstration again of how little is as simple as it seems.
