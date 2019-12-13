For all the remarkable advancements in health care in our great nation, the number of Americans dying in the prime of life has steadily increased during the past half-century, according to a bracing new study surveying causes of mortality. Those impacted include people from all racial groups as well as residents of the nation’s metropolitan and rural areas.
Ironically, the study seems to suggest that residents of remote rural stretches as well as inner-city America at last have a common challenge, one that should be aggressively scrutinized and addressed by their elected representatives.
Among causes of premature death were heart disease, stroke, suicide, drug overdoses, alcoholism and pulmonary disease, according to the report, “Life Expectancy and Mortality Rates in the United States, 1959-2017,” published recently in JAMA, voice of the highly regarded American Medical Association. One striking finding: Unlike every other wealthy country in the world, we’re moving the wrong way in longevity. People between ages 25 and 64 now die at higher rates due to health problems aggravated by opioid addiction, obesity, alcoholism and suicide.
And then there’s this from Ellen Meara, a professor at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice: “There’s something more fundamental about how people are feeling at some level — whether it’s economic, whether it’s stress, whether it’s deterioration of family. People are feeling worse about themselves and their futures, and that’s leading them to do things that are self-destructive and not promoting health.”
These alarming results point to a distinctly American health disparity alongside other affluent nations, according to the study’s principal researcher, Dr. Steven Woolf, who teaches at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He describes the situation as potentially harmful to the future of our country and its productivity. American life expectancy actually began to slow in the 1980s, so this isn’t something you can blame on one political party or another. But it does suggest that goosing the economy in 21st century America involves more than tax cuts and removing regulations.
“We are losing people in the most productive periods of their lives,” said Dr. Woolf, a professor in the VCU Department of Family Medicine and Population Health. “Children are losing parents and employers have a sicker work force.”
The deadly irony in all this: The increased incidence of death in America is deemed unprecedented by numerous health professionals given that our country spends more on health care per capita than any other nation.
Other takeaways from this grim study? The deaths of children and senior citizens are declining, largely because these two groups have access to Medicare or Medicaid. However, health care often remains an uncertainty for other Americans, which no doubt contributes to the increased death rate for people between 25 and 64. Two Midwestern states, Ohio and Indiana, are among the five where the death rates are highest in the nation. Some health professionals suggest the closing of automobile plants, steel mills and manufacturers is linked to increased deaths in those areas.
Some of these disturbing mortality trends have surfaced in my native Waco. A report recently released by the Episcopal Health Foundation showed that, for instance, Woodway residents have a life expectancy at birth of about 86 years — but extending beyond State Highway 6 into such areas as East Waco, life expectancy drops by about 15 years. Lest anyone jump to conclusions about poor people and race, note Dr. Woolf’s detailed report showing similar health concerns in rural America where poor whites are also adversely impacted.
“The disparities [between different parts of the Waco area] are not decreasing, so that means we have to have a different lens or a different paradigm of how we go about this work,” said Dr. Brenda Gray, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “It’s very clear that place matters. ZIP code matters.” She suggests that, among other factors, education and income also impact people’s health.
Longevity largely increased throughout the 20th century. The 21st century seems to be disrupting this trend. Since 2010 there’s been no improvement in mortality among working-age people. All of which presents a life-or-death issue Republicans and Democrats alike must address in 2020 political campaigns, state and federal. After all, what good is an economy that has continually improved over 10 years if state and national health-care policies don’t ensure Americans live well enough and long enough to enjoy the dividends?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.