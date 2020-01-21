One of the monumental achievements of Michelle Obama’s tenure as the nation’s first lady was improving the quality of food that children in public schools consume during the school day. For many of these children, the food consumed between learning was the only hint of nutrition they might experience.
Mrs. Obama, who attended public schools while growing up in Chicago, planted a vegetable garden on the White House lawn. She believed quality nutrition was crucial to a student’s personal growth and ability to learn. Because of her efforts, the dietary choices for public school children included a multitude of vegetables and foods consisting of whole grains. The improved diets resulted in millions of children — many from poor families — becoming healthier and better students, according to educators and nutritionists who witnessed the improvements. The results included a significant decline in obesity.
Now that which Mrs. Obama introduced and visionary educators implemented is under attack. The gains made by our public school children are in danger of being derailed beyond repair by the current administration, which has decided to reverse the elevated food standards that came into being while the Obamas were leaders of our nation and occupants of the White House.
The Department of Agriculture has yielded to food suppliers who have little concern for the personal health or learning abilities of our nation’s public school children. Trump officials were so brazen that they enacted the new policy on Mrs. Obama’s birthday. The USDA couched this change by suggesting that “school nutrition professionals have more flexibility to serve appetizing and healthy meals that appeal to their students’ preferences and subsequently reduce food waste.”
“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “We listened and now we’re getting to work. Our proposed changes empower schools to give their very best to our children nationwide and have the potential to benefit nearly 100,000 schools and institutions that feed 30 million children each school day through (the) USDA’s school meal programs. Providing children with wholesome, nutritious food is part of our motto at USDA, which is to ‘do right and feed everyone.’”
It won’t be long before nutritious snacks are replaced by items such as hamburgers and mashed potatoes which will only fatten the approximately 30 million children who receive meals during the school day. And this is unfurling at a time when many poverty-stricken neighborhoods lack even simple grocery stores, thus qualifying as what hunger experts call “food deserts.” With little more than convenience-store fare generally available down the street, the only hope in some of these neighborhoods is the food students receive in local school nourishment programs.
Yielding to demands from beef and other meat producers, the USDA is eliminating a policy that directed school officials to provide students with fruit for breakfast. Schools are being encouraged to eliminate fruit and replace it with meat and meat alternatives. Those who back the new guidelines suggest vegetables and fruits are wasteful foods and school children are more attracted to meat. This is far from true. Even Ray Charles could see this new policy is driven by money — not morality, not students’ wellbeing.
I suspect those who pushed back on the fruit and vegetable programs as promulgated by Mrs. Obama, trained nutritionists and behavioral scientists do not have children in public schools. If they do have children, they attend private schools where the food menus are more than likely inundated with fruits and vegetables. They would not allow their children to be bombarded with meats and meat alternatives.
Perhaps they are in favor of cheapening the lives of our children. They know full well what the outcome will be. They simply do not care. It is not their problem, it is someone else’s. Their misguided foolishness should not be allowed to stand.
