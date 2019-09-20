The income gap between wealthy and poor Americans continues to widen. One result: The life expectancy of those at the top is expanding. Life is good, life is long. Meanwhile, those at the bottom live fewer years than those benefiting from our country’s economic harvest.
According to a report released last week by the Government Accountability Office, this income gap is a factor in the deaths of Americans who find themselves on the margins of our society. Some are dying from inadequate health care or poor nutrition. In some cases, death shows up in the form of suicide.
The report found that 75% of wealthy Americans between ages 49 and 70 in 1992 were still living in 2014. However, slightly more than half of all poor Americans in the same age range in 1992 as the rich were alive in 2014. The report found that poor women were living fewer years than their mothers — and that black women and men who were poor lived fewer years than whites.
The White House and its supporters are quick to point to a declining poverty rate in America, but they seldom acknowledge that all people are not participating in the nation’s economy on an equal footing. The administration seems hostile to increased funding for public schools, employment programs, affordable health care and livable wages, all recognized as steps that would allow people to lift themselves out of poverty, raise families, purchase homes and educate their children. And, yes, possibly ensure the longevity enjoyed by the more fortunate among us.
Even though Americans are generally living longer lives, they also are experiencing more difficulty than those who were their age a decade or two ago. For instance, increasing numbers of senior citizens — even those who have reached retirement age — find it necessary to work just to pay their bills. According to the report, the number of Americans over age 55 who are still active in the workforce has increased significantly. Twenty years ago 30% of those over age 55 were still working. That percentage has increased to 40% today.
One explanation for such differences cited in the GAO report is the significant difference in retirement savings among older Americans. In 2016, for instance, 89% of the poorest quintile of older households (defined as those headed by someone 55 or older) had zero retirement savings. Just 14% of the richest quintile of older households were in a similar predicament with more than 50% of that group possessing retirement savings of $500,000 or more.
We must close the income and wealth gaps in our country, especially given the steps taken by our nation’s leaders to aid large corporations and the rich through the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Such differences in income are now impacting the health of our nation in measurably negative ways. This should be unacceptable in a nation blessed with plenty.
