President Trump’s recent summit in Hanoi with North Korean President Kim Jong-un failed to produce any abandonment of North Korea’s nuclear program. There was no joint agreement, no final news conference with the pair exchanging smiles. But while our president didn’t manage to achieve what he hoped, he did give the North Korean leader a pass of sorts by saying he believed Kim when the latter claimed ignorance about the mistreatment a young American college student, Otto Warmbier, suffered in a North Korean prison. Doctors say this mistreatment led to the 22-year-old’s death shortly after returning to the United States in 2017.
The president’s comment is shocking. Among those who couldn’t believe what they were hearing were the student’s parents, Cindy and Fred Warmbier, guests at the president’s 2018 State of the Union address during which Trump described Kim as a brutal leader whose nation should not be in possession of nuclear weapons. The Warmbiers received a standing ovation when their presence was announced.
In a stark rebuke, the Warmbiers expressed disappointment at Trump’s recent remark: “President Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son, Otto.” Democrats and Republicans alike have joined the Warmbiers in placing responsibility for their son’s death on the shoulders of President Kim and his autocratic regime. “Americans know the cruelty that was placed on Otto Warmbier by the North Korean regime,” said former Trump ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio where Otto Warmbier lived, said Trump was sending the wrong message to dictators and despots around the world: “North Korea murdered Otto Warmbier and the president of the United States has a responsibility to make sure they face the consequences. Anything short of that is unacceptable.”
The president’s comment accepting Kim’s lack of complicity in Warmbier’s death is unfortunately similar to those he made when asked about the death of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who CIA officials concluded was killed in Turkey by agents of the Saudi government, acting on orders from Saudi royals. The president said he believed senior Saudi government officials when they said they had no knowledge of this slaughter. In sharp contrast, the responses from President Kim and Saudi officials have been found unacceptable by people who believe in democracy, decency and government accountability. Certainly any president of the United States — supposed leader of the free world — should agree.