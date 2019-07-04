People who truly believe in justice and equality owe Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sincere appreciation for his refusal to allow the state of Mississippi to put to death a man whose case was tainted by a senior prosecutor’s strategic and consistent exclusion of nearly all non-whites from juries deciding the accused’s guilt or innocence. The accused, Curtis Flowers, is an African American.
In an era when partisanship seems baked into Congress and the presidency and racism is increasingly rationalized, Justice Kavanaugh offers hope that our federal courts can strike corrective blows. In penning the majority opinion in the Supreme Court case Flowers v. Mississippi, he writes: “Equal justice under law requires a criminal trial free of racial discrimination.” The high court’s decision reversed a guilty conviction at Mr. Flower’s sixth trial. The jury was composed of 11 whites and one black. So much for the idea of one being judged by a jury of his peers, at least in Mississippi.
In his bold opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, Justice Kavanaugh wrote that “a series of factually inaccurate explanations for excluding black prospective jurors can be telling. So it is here.”
Mr. Flowers, a 49-year-old resident of Mississippi and a fan of gospel music, has been tried six times for murders that took place in a business where he once worked. His lawyers, and respected members of the small community in which Flowers lived, have proclaimed his innocence since his arrest more than 20 years ago.
Interestingly, while a student at Yale Law School, Kavanaugh wrote an article for the school’s famous law journal in which he argued for strict adherence to a Supreme Court ruling that racial prejudice not be practiced or tolerated during the jury selection process. Indeed, our Founders specifically singled out the jury as one of the most powerful examples of “We the People.”
Perhaps the lessons Brett Kavanaugh’s mother, former Maryland Circuit Court Judge Martha Kavanaugh, taught her son early in life took root, helping frame his understanding of equality. During numerous interviews he has said so. His mother, a onetime school teacher, was a highly regarded member of the bench and as a prosecutor had a reputation for fairness — one of the most important qualities in any district attorney.
In his June 21 opinion, Justice Kavanaugh seemed highly troubled by the fact that during jury selection in one of the trials prospective white jurors were asked one question while blacks were asked 29. This struck our newest justice on the Supreme Court as unacceptable. What’s more, Kavanaugh highlighted a damning pattern.
“In sum, the state’s pattern of striking black prospective jurors persisted from Flowers’ first trial through Flowers’ sixth trial,” Kavanaugh marveled in his opinion. “In the six trials combined, the state struck 41 of the 42 black prospective jurors it could have struck. At the sixth trial, the state struck five of six. At the sixth trial, moreover, the state engaged in dramatically disparate questioning of black and white prospective jurors.”
Now the state of Mississippi must decide whether to place Mr. Flowers on trial a seventh time, furthering emotional toll on him and his family. The state will incur additional taxpayer expense if it convenes another trial.
Two Supreme Court justices disagreed with Kavanaugh’s opinion. They seemed to think it was not unjust or wrong to treat potential black jurors as those were in the Flowers trials. If I had to guess, these dissenting justices did not have the quality of parental guidance experienced by Justice Kavanaugh. The seeds of equality thoughtfully planted in him are so desperately needed throughout our society today.