Increasingly, Americans are fondly recalling the days when Barack Obama occupied the White House. They long for the civility that our country experienced when he was our commander in chief. Many of them did not vote for our former president and disagreed with him on a number of policy issues. But they were not troubled with his personal life, nor did they witness constant blistering attacks by him on those who questioned his administration. They appreciated his calmness and restraint in the course of his governance.
Like so many former presidents, Obama has sought to refrain from commenting on events of the past 19 months in Washington. Yet he felt compelled recently to speak out about the United States and the world during a ceremony in South Africa celebrating the 100th birthday of late global icon Nelson Mandela.
Obama warned of elected officials sowing seeds of resentment and fear and jeopardizing the stability and relationships that had forged a decades-long climate free of relentless strife and nuclear conflagration. He condemned leaders who knowingly mislead the people who elected them and are unrepentant when caught spreading untruths.
The world envisioned by South African anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela is in jeopardy, Obama said. That world promoted respect for all people and creation of a society based on decency, reflection, hope and acceptance of those fleeing hardship and deadly conflicts in their native lands.
Respectful of decorum, Obama did not name any particular world leader as a target of his remarks. But many who heard his words knew of those he spoke and the countries they lead. On the issue of immigration, Obama said that preventing people from entering another country should not be based on their color, language or religious beliefs.
Like Mandela, who suffered 27 long years of imprisonment, yet left prison with no hatred for his jailers, Obama called for equality for all people regardless of gender, race or political belief: “Love comes more naturally to the human heart, let’s remember that truth. Let’s see it as our North Star, let’s be joyful in our struggle to make that truth manifest here on Earth so that, in 100 years from now, future generations will look back and say, ‘They kept the march going, that’s why we live under new banners of freedom.’”
A world in which leaders of nations threaten others with destruction makes little sense and only increases the possibility of frightening conflict. Like Obama, and Mandela before him, people of sound mind and warm hearts must strive for peace, for a world in which all people and their views are respected.