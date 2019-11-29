By now, fair-minded Americans should have no doubt that among the many assets setting our democracy apart from others is the competence, character and courage of the women and men who comprise our nation’s civil service, the so-called “permanent government.” Each day they labor, often in solitude, often misunderstood, often maliciously and unfairly maligned as “the Deep State,” to help our nation meet its national and international objectives and goals as formally set forth by the president and Congress.
Some of the very best of these individuals have lately been on public display, testifying before the House Intelligence Committee concerning alleged wrongdoing by President Trump, his private attorney and a growing cast of administration designates. In the face of harsh attacks by the president, his allies in Congress and some in the news media, these honorable people nonetheless spoke under oath of what they witnessed and overheard. They maneuvered around partisanship and adhered to facts, which may be why some House committee members rallying around the president were left sputtering in anger.
The willingness of these public servants to appear before Congress and on international television, even amidst threats of physical harm and professional ruination, stood in glaring contrast to the cowardice exhibited by White House officials who chose to defy congressional subpoenas to testify. Some of the professionals who testified were immigrants whose parents came to America in search of a better life for themselves and their families. Some fled tyrannical governments for the safety of democracy.
“My service is an expression of gratitude for all that this country has given to me and to my family,” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified. “My late parents did not have the good fortune to come of age in a free society. My father fled the Soviets before ultimately finding refuge in the United States. My mother’s family escaped the USSR after the Bolshevik Revolution and she grew up stateless in Nazi Germany before also eventually making her way to the United States.
“Their personal histories — my personal history — gave me both deep gratitude towards the United States and great empathy for others, like the Ukrainian people who want to be free.”
Yovanovitch’s thanks for her public service was being jettisoned from her post through an unnecessary smear campaign, despite her being appointed twice by President George W. Bush and once by President Barack Obama.
The irony: Many of these civil servants were quite obviously (and unwittingly) trying to carry out what they understood to be the Trump administration’s “official” policies involving Ukraine, unaware this president had created a “shadow” diplomatic arm to hold up congressionally approved national security funding to Ukraine to leverage certain objectives benefiting the president personally. Thus we find ourselves in a real-life melodrama where civil servants branded the “Deep State” try to carry out government policies to the best of their abilities, only to be stymied and impeded through unofficial, off-the-books machinations engineered by the president’s personal attorney and his minions. In this context, who is the real Deep State?
John Hudak, deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management, argues the point well: “Regardless of what you believe about the permanent government, what is its alternative? It is an executive branch staffed entirely via patronage. In a patronage system, the bulk of the civilian executive branch staff is hand-selected by the president — a system in which each employee of the government owes their allegiance to the president.”
The result, Hudak says, would be a bureaucracy “more like the White House political staff, packed with Mick Mulvaneys, Kellyanne Conways and Stephen Millers.”
Of greatest concern at the moment: Efforts by the president’s men to give credence to a stubborn conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. election rather than Russia, even though the U.S. intelligence community (also branded the “Deep State”) is unanimous on Russia’s complicity.
“The Russian government’s goal is to weaken our country — to diminish America’s global role and to neutralize a perceived U.S. threat to Russian interests,” Fiona Hill, a British-born former official at the National Security Council specializing in Soviet, Russian and European affairs, testified this month. “President Putin and the Russian security services aim to counter U.S. foreign policy objectives in Europe, including in Ukraine, where Moscow wishes to reassert political and economic dominance.
“I say this not as an alarmist, but as a realist,” she said. “I do not think long-term conflict with Russia is either desirable or inevitable. I continue to believe that we need to seek ways of stabilizing our relationship with Moscow even as we counter their efforts to harm us. Right now, Russia’s security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election. We are running out of time to stop them. In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”
That’s advice some members of Congress and the White House seem reluctant to embrace.
Without exception, the testimony of those such as Hill, Yovanovitch and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, was delivered in the belief America is a nation built on the rule of law and that foreign policy should never be used for the personal benefit of any single individual, whether president or pauper.
