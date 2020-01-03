In the history of Congress, few legislators brim with more spiritual presence than Congressman John Lewis. Since 1987 he has courageously represented the people of the 5th Congressional District of Georgia in the House of Representatives.
A close disciple of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis was the youngest speaker at the historic March on Washington in 1963. His address, along with that given by Dr. King, will long endure in our nation’s historical annals. Certainly its cry for equitable wages and fair work conditions for African Americans suggests the weighty responsibilities of everyday citizens as well as lawmakers from throughout our great land:
“If we do not get meaningful legislation out of this Congress, the time will come when we will not confine our marching to Washington. We will march through the South; through the streets of Jackson, through the streets of Danville, through the streets of Cambridge, through the streets of Birmingham. But we will march with the spirit of love and with the spirit of dignity that we have shown here today. By the force of our demands, our determination and our numbers, we shall splinter the segregated South into a thousand pieces and put them together in the image of God and democracy. We must say: ‘Wake up, America! Wake up!’ For we cannot stop, and we will not and cannot be patient.”
Congressman Lewis has been an elegant rose on Capitol Hill, providing his colleagues and his nation with wisdom, grace and strength. He has prayed for others when many could not pray for themselves. Now it is our time to pray for him. I ask the people of the 30th Congressional District of Texas and others throughout the nation and the world to join me in praying for Congressman Lewis. During the holidays, he revealed he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
When asked about his immediate plans, Lewis said he would continue his fight in the halls of government for policies and laws that lift the American people and embolden democracy, much in the tradition of a civil rights crusader: “We have many bridges to cross. With God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon.”
The people of America are better because Lewis decided nearly seven decades ago to devote his life to improving the human condition until, as he said in 1963, “true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete.” He has toiled relentlessly for us. As a boy, he saw beyond the farmland where his parents were sharecroppers to the very halls of Congress where decisions are made that shape the future of a nation — and where he would one day be referred to as its “conscience.”
We remember too well a Sunday in March 1965 when a younger John Lewis, Southern Christian Leadership Conference colleague Rev. Hosea Williams and others were trampled by Alabama state troopers while peacefully exercising their constitutional right of assembly to champion voter rights. No doubt, Lewis prayed after he fell, as the hooves of horses and the wrath of unruly state troopers broke his body. It was prayer that comforted him then and prayer that will comfort him now.
Like many of you, I am a fervent believer in prayer. It is a shield during the fiercest storm. And during this season of turbulence that our dear friend is experiencing, we must lift him and his family by praying. We must be there for him just as he has been there for us all these many years.
His example should inspire us, given his recent words: “I am ready for the fight. I will go through the treatment and face the day each day like it is a new day.”
