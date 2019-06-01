As an interjection into recent hysteria over Texas women’s health care, Texas’ unintended pregnancies, the Texas Legislature, law and the role of the church, I submit the following clarification and opinion for consideration in the ongoing conversation.
Trib guest columnists LaRaine DuPuy and Iliana Neumann believe women are paying a deadly price in the Texas Legislature. No, the local board of Planned Parenthood is paying a deadly price by aligning itself with an organization with roots in eliminating undesirables. Texas, the nation and most recently the Supreme Court have drawn the line and exposed Planned Parenthood for its roots in the eugenics movement. Through the years, Planned Parenthood nationally has lobbied and received prominent placement in state and federal budgets to provide health care. However, more recently it has lost credibility and become irrelevant, providing only testing for health conditions but very little treatment.
Through laws passed this legislative session, Texas Planned Parenthoods may even be banned from coalitions and conversations funded by the state. If the Waco Planned Parenthood wants to survive, maybe it should consider abandoning its abortion-providing arm and start providing treatment for the things it tests for. Maybe it should stop aborting and start attending to pregnancies with real health care.
Neither Ms. DuPuy nor Dr. Neumann admit in their emotional plea that the local Planned Parenthood refuses to assist adult women in applying for state insurance, which would cover annual exams, birth control, STDs, mammograms and cancer treatment. Why? Planned Parenthood is banned from receiving that funding.
Dr. Neumann’s clinic accepts those funds, but she hides the fact there is treatment and payment for services for women everywhere in Waco but from Planned Parenthood. It’s no wonder the state insurance program called Healthy Texas Women is flush with funding waiting to be tapped. If providers such as Dr. Neumann with an affection for Planned Parenthood would rather prove a point than provide health care, then therein lies the blame for underserved women in Texas.
Furthermore, as cause for hysteria, Ms. DuPuy mentions the high unintended pregnancy rate in Texas as approximately 50 percent. Yet the unintended pregnancy rate in the nation is about 50 percent, the lowest in 30 years, according to Planned Parenthood’s former research arm, Guttmacher Institute. And need I add that not all unintended pregnancies are unwelcome? These may surprise yet nonetheless be warmly embraced by loving couples, their families and society.
I find it odd that in most states murder of a pregnant woman and her fetus constitutes a double homicide, yet till recently the abortion of one from the other fell under the truly bizarre heading of “health care.” Thankfully, states such as Alabama and Louisiana are aligning their criminal codes with their civil codes. In short, the concept that “a life is a life” is sweeping our nation.
Rev. Leslie King stated in her column last Sunday that “unborn life is remarkably dependent on the healthy womb and healthy brain of the woman who carries life.” A woman in a coma for more than 10 years gave birth in Colorado six months ago, so I’m not sure what the brain has to do with it. But let’s go with it. Then she writes of “the dependency of the child on a network of family and community, ready and intent on nurturing it.” The Texas Legislature and its constituents have steadily increased support to life-affirming initiatives such as pregnancy centers, maternity homes, social service agencies, pre-schools, doulas, adoption agencies and the like who offer alternatives to abortion. Never in the history of Texas have children been born into a community so ready and waiting for it. It’s a good time to be a baby in Texas! If you are allowed to be born, that is.
Finally, Rev. King states that “the role of the church is to be in sacred conversation with the conscience of each person” about God. She further believes that those religious voices who assert certain views of life and death are deeply flawed, so we should be wary of them. I admit I identify with the deeply flawed then. I and other voices believe the role of the church, according to the Holy Bible, is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and to go and make disciples, so that all who believe in Him may have eternal life in heaven. I personally know people in Ms. King’s congregation who do not share her beliefs about the role of their church. Out of respect for them, I will just say, she, along with Ms. DuPuy and Dr. Neumann, are wrong.