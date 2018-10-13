No one likes paying taxes, but we need them to fund our public services. Many Texans apparently see voting, too, as a burden.
Here in Texas, many of us regularly shortchange ourselves and our fellow citizens by not voting. That means that our government doesn’t truly represent us. Politicians can’t fix this. Only voters can.
Texas consistently has among the lowest voter registration and voter participation rates in the country. In fact, Texas is not really a red state. It’s a purple state with low voter turnout.
Texas was 47th in state voter participation in the 2016 presidential election. Only about one-third of registered voters in Texas participated in the midterm elections of 2010 and 2014. Among people who didn’t vote, common reasons were “I’m too busy,” “I don’t know enough about the issues” or “voting doesn’t matter.”
These are understandable concerns. But they should not stop anyone from voting.
Casting a ballot can seem like a hassle. In a recent University of Texas — Austin study of nonvoters, 20 percent said they did not vote because they were too busy. But Texas offers many opportunities to vote before Election Day on Nov. 6. Beginning Oct. 22, Texans have 10 days to vote early. The state provides online information about local polling hours and locations.
Staying home because “my vote doesn’t matter” is the worst reason not to vote, because it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Not voting is still a vote — for government that doesn’t care about its constituents. Politicians know how important voting is. That’s why they argue so bitterly about who can vote, and how, and where.
Too many Texas members of Congress literally refuse to represent their constituents. Michael McCaul, my U.S. representative, has not held a town-hall meeting since 2009. Half of the 36 Texas members of the U.S. House of Representatives have not held a town hall since the beginning of 2017. Neither have the state’s two U.S. senators.
How can these officials claim to represent their constituents when they won’t talk to us?
If more Texans voted, getting elected would depend more on conversations with the diverse range of people who live in Texas and less on courting wealthy donors.
Voting always matters in local elections. The results of races for city council or state representative or sheriff routinely turn on a few hundred votes. Some close contests are decided by just a handful of people. And local officials have a big impact on our daily lives.
They set the policies and allocate the funding that shape our cities and towns. Will we use public services to punish drug addicts, to treat them, or some combination of the two? Does the neighborhood school have the supplies it needs? How should we behave toward undocumented immigrants? Our votes determine these and many other policy decisions facing our communities.
This fall, there are several close statewide races in Texas. These include the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Ted Cruz and the Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke; the contest for attorney general between incumbent Ken Paxton and Democratic challenger Justin Nelson; and the lieutenant governor race between incumbent Dan Patrick and Democratic challenger Mike Collier.
Millions of ballots will be cast for these candidates. Yet the margin of victory could well come down to just one voter in each of the thousands of local precincts across Texas.
Texas is full of inequalities. Voter registration and participation tend to rise with age, income and education level. These patterns help to explain Texas’ low voting rates.
But the voting booth is one place where every Texan is equal. Each vote counts the same amount. Each vote makes our government a bit more representative of its citizens.
We create a responsive, representative government one vote at a time. Every vote matters. Including the votes that are never cast.
Voting is the currency that builds a free and representative democratic society. The more citizens contribute their votes, the stronger our democracy and our society will be.