Occasionally when we get together for lunch, some of us who once worked at The Waco News-Tribune and Times-Herald marvel at the wonderful experience we had and about the people we worked with. I was about to let 2018 go when I began to tell myself I should write something about those times.
Why 2018? Well, this has been exactly 50 years since 1968 — a year I remember as being one of the highlights of our experience.
Here’s a little background to set the stage. I first worked at The News-Tribune from 1956 to 1958 when I attended Baylor University. Then I came to teach at Baylor in 1961 and through the 1960s and into the 1970s worked either part-time or full-time at the newspaper. During that time a marvelous collection of talent worked at the two newspapers. (The two papers — morning and afternoon — became The Waco Tribune-Herald when the Times-Herald, the afternoon newspaper, ceased to exist.)
One of the first people I worked with was Jules Loh, the state editor. Lyndell Raney and I took stories from the far-flung correspondents recruited by Jules. He called the area Centex. It stretched from Walnut Springs to Mexia. Jules later became one of the top writers for Associated Press News Features in New York.
Occasionally he would come through Waco when he worked at the AP and tell the staff how important his time in Waco had been. He was stationed at James Connally Air Force Base and started working weekends at the News-Tribune. He was hired by Murray Neal, and that’s where the story begins.
Murray, Harry Province, the editor, and Dave Campbell, the sports editor, were all Baylor graduates. They all had been hired at the paper by Frank Baldwin, a legendary editor. Mr. Baldwin also hired Dave Cheavens, later AP bureau chief in Austin and later journalism chairman at Baylor. And Mr. Baldwin hired, among others, Sam Wood, later editor of the Austin American-Statesman. So the tradition had been set.
By the way, all along both newspapers had outstanding personnel who stayed in Waco and became the backbone of the newspapers. Among them: Helen Baldwin (Frank’s widow), Gerald Frazier, John Banta, Clarence Weikel, Bob Sadler, Oscar Lawrence, Lew Williams, Bonner McMillion, Reba Campbell, John Bennett, Johnny Meyers, Earl Golding and Woody Barron.
Dave Campbell became sports editor in 1954 when Jinx Tucker died. Over time he developed one of the great sports staffs in Texas journalism. They included Stan Hochman, Al Ward, George Rabon, Jim Montgomery and David Casstevens. Dave hired Hollis Biddle out of high school, and he stayed at the paper for more than 50 years. Dave also hired students still attending Baylor, including Tony Castro, Tony Pederson, John McClain, Lester Zedd, Preston Lewis and Jim Dagar.
But it was Murray Neal who had an uncanny knack for finding young talent. When I first worked there, so did Ray Bell, Tom Williams and Tom Broce. Phil Hardberger, later mayor of San Antonio, was a copy boy and occasional reporter in the mid-1950s. Robert Heard worked on the desk while studying for his master’s degree in history at Baylor. He later worked for the Associated Press and was wounded while covering the shooting at the University of Texas tower in 1966.
Beginning in the 1960s, Murray Neal hired Dallas Lee, Tom Harris, Tommy West, Roger Cantrell, Gary Christian, Nancy Stiteler, Ernie Makovy, John Black, Bob Dye, Judy Cartwright, Greg Jones, Louise Later, Larry Surratt and Bob Downs. And with Gerald Frazier, in charge of the copy desk, together they hired: Tom Haas, Pat Taggart, Mike Phillips, Mike Kennedy, John Cranfill and Barry Jones. Murray hired Jack Simons when he came back to Baylor after serving as a Green Beret in Vietnam.
Almost every one of these went on to successful careers in journalism. After Waco they worked for the wire services and for newspapers all over the country. Several wrote books, and several became teachers.
Tom Harris was the most famous, thanks to his books, “The Silence of the Lambs” and others. Tony Castro was a columnist in Los Angeles and has written several books, including “Chicano Power.” Tommy West had a long career at several newspapers and was twice runner-up for the Ernie Pyle Award as the best feature writer in the country. Mike Kennedy became a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. John McClain covers pro football for the Houston Chronicle and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He does several radio shows a week, including one in Waco. Tony Pederson became the executive editor of the Houston Chronicle and now holds the Belo Chair as chairman of the journalism department at Southern Methodist University.
The newspaper was a great complement to the journalism department at Baylor. Dave Cheavens, journalism chair at Baylor, played a big role in this. He and Murray were boyhood friends in San Antonio. When Harry Marsh came from The New York Daily News to teach at Baylor he also worked on the desk at the News-Tribune.
The year 1968 was one of the most eventful years of our lives. Here are some of the things that happened: Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated. The Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia. The Tet Offensive and the Mai Lai massacre occurred in Vietnam. The Democratic National Convention met in Chicago and succumbed to violence. North Korea captured the USS Pueblo. Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists at the Olympics in Mexico City. Apollo 8 orbited the moon. President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he wouldn’t run again. Richard Nixon was elected president.
The big local story of the year came when a Braniff International Airways plane crashed near Dawson on May 3. All 85 people aboard died. The News-Tribune coverage of the event won first place statewide in the Associated Press contest that year. And all the while we kept putting out the newspaper in Waco. We thought we were doing something important. Lots and lots of people turned to us for their news. It was us, television and radio. We were it.
And now, 50 years later, everything has changed. The Internet and social media are major sources of news. The Tribune-Herald and other newspapers continue to be important. But declines in advertising and circulation have lessened their role.
Which is why we look back with nostalgia at the way things once were and marvel at what an important role we played in the Waco of 1968.