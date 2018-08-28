As thousands of young men and women start their college careers this fall, they’ll be asked the same question over and over: What’s your major?
Most will have an answer — biology, engineering, art history, psychology, you name it. Some made their own decision when it came to choosing a field of study, certainly, but many others have been encouraged (even good-naturedly nagged) by parents, school counselors and even their friends to choose a major before even stepping foot on campus.
As a college president whose own 17-year-old is starting the college search with no clue what she wants to major in, may I share a word of advice for students and their parents? Relax.
Higher education offers an environment in which young people learn about themselves and begin to cultivate their place in the world. Unlike their time in high school, students in college will be encouraged to figure out, for themselves, what they’ll study and their eventual career path.
With that in mind, here are a few personal observations from my years in academia — as a student, as a teacher, as a college president and, yes, as a father:
- College is as much about finding out what you don’t like as much as it is discovering what you do. I wanted to save the environment, but I had no idea what that really meant in terms of a major. Luckily, my college of choice helped me figure out my options.
- Some have recently dismissed the liberal arts as a less career-ready grab-bag of disciplines. In my experience, students with broad knowledge of the world, who are dynamic thinkers and problem-solvers, will be ready for tomorrow’s careers, and will bring their unique perspectives to the forefront of social entrepreneurship and innovation. Don’t resist choosing a liberal arts path: it really can get you where you want to go.
- Higher education is fertile ground for those personal “aha” moments — but don’t panic if that lightning doesn’t strike. Think of your college years as a time to get to know yourself and the world. College is the time to start a lifelong habit of learning, and I know from personal experience that lifelong learners pretty much tend to land on their feet.
- Today’s students will have more than five careers in their lifetime. Note I said “careers,” not jobs. My father was a Marine, then a banker, bar owner and a private investigator before he went on to found a non-profit to build housing for the poor in Guatemala. So your first job after graduation doesn’t necessarily mean a 40-year commitment. It may just be the first step — and that’s OK.
Some believe the key to graduating in four years is picking a major early and sticking with it. But research suggests students who change their major as late as senior year are more likely to graduate from college than students who settle on one the second they set foot on campus. (Education Advisory Board: “How Late Is Too Late? Myths and Facts about the Consequences of Switching College Majors,” 2016)
The fact is, most students — as many as 80 percent in some surveys — will switch majors at one point during their time in college. And, no, it’s not necessarily a sign of indecision or a lack of direction. Mom and Dad, are you listening?
Ultimately, students should be driven by ideas, not by a major. Take your time, explore the possibilities — and you’ll have a good start on the path toward success.